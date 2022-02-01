Global Nephrology Solutions Assembles Leading Value-Based Care Leadership Team

Industry Veteran Chris Schmaltz Joins GNS to Accelerate Value-Based Care Platform

Global Nephrology Solutions (GNS) advances its position as a leading physician-owned, nephrology value-based care platform with the addition of its first Chief Value-Based Care Officer. Chris Schmaltz will oversee the organization's value-based care operations and all payer contracting. He will lead a team of seasoned healthcare executives to further expand GNS's value-based care footprint in partnership with providers and payer organizations.

Chris brings more than 25 years of leadership and operational experience to his role as GNS's Chief Value-Based Care Officer, including 10 years in managed care with Alignment Healthcare (COO), Centene (Health Plan COO) and various leadership roles within UnitedHealth Group.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the GNS team to transform the delivery of renal care services in partnership with like-minded providers and payers," said Schmaltz. "Kidney disease touches millions of lives across the country. By building on the success of GNS's proprietary, data-driven value-based care platform, we are uniquely positioned to drive meaningful change in care management for patients, providers and the healthcare system."

GNS's value-based kidney care model is built on one of the world's largest clinical chronic kidney disease data warehouses. Real-time, comprehensive data informs proprietary predictive analytics that deliver actionable insights to nephrologists and care teams. GNS's unique model improves quality of life for patients living with chronic kidney disease by slowing disease progression and the need for expensive, time intensive interventions that will subsequently lower the total cost of care.

Since its inception, GNS's model has demonstrated exceptional population health outcomes well above the national average and significant cost savings for the payer and provider partners.

Founding GNS CEO Rajiv Poduval, M.D., FASN, said, "Value-based care has always been a focus for GNS. By building a best-in-class leadership team focused on enhancing and expanding our value-based care platform and partnerships, we can make a profound impact on the future of renal care delivery."

In addition to Chris Schmaltz, GNS has welcomed three additional executives to its growing value-based care focused leadership team.

Senior Vice President of Payer Contracting and Relations Deepa Shah builds meaningful relationships with payers and collaborates to support shared patient-centered objectives. Her impressive career at a variety of payers and providers – including Permanente Medical Group, Northwell Health, Landmark Health and Connections Health Solutions – will lead to expanding access to quality care while lowering overall healthcare costs.

Senior Vice President of Health Economics Steven Henry, PharmD leads GNS's efforts to translate predictive data analytics into care delivery models, such as value-based care and population health. He comes from ChenMed, a national physician-owned Medicare Advantage provider. His journey into value-based care began when working to form a clinically integrated network at Mount Sinai Miami Beach, and then as CMIO for a successful two-sided risk ACO with Orange Care Group.

Dave Miller, Vice President of Value-Based Care, also joined GNS in recent months. He brings experience in both renal care services and full risk primary care. He was most recently at ChenMed as the Market General Manager for Richmond, Va. Before healthcare he served as a Submarine Officer in the United States Navy.

About Global Nephrology Solutions

GNS is one of the nation's leading physician-led nephrology organizations, with more than 425 providers and 900+ employees, supporting nephrologists who provide care across 12 states. The company remains committed to keeping nephrologists independent, relevant, and at the center of patient-care delivery. The GNS value-based care delivery platform is driven by proprietary, predictive data analytics and clinical workflows underpinned by one of the world's largest clinical chronic kidney disease ("CKD") data warehouses that enable nephrologists to deliver better patient outcomes and value-based care. For more information, visit the Global Nephrology Solutions website at globalnephrologysolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005425/en/