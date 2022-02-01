Dr. Meghan Sharp Accepts New Role as Global Head of Decarbonization Partners With Blackrock-Temasek

- Sharp to lead team overseeing venture capital and private equity Investments
- New role requires Sharp to resign from Lightning eMotors board of directors
Lightning eMotors ZEV, a leading provider of medium-duty and specialty commercial zero emission vehicles for fleets, today announced that board member Dr. Meghan Sharp has joined Decarbonization Partners, a BlackRock Inc. and Temasek Holdings Pte partnership, to lead their venture capital and private equity investments in sustainable private market investments. Sharp informed the board that she will be required to step down as a director of Lightning eMotors as part of this change.
"It's been my honor to serve on the board with Meghan. The support, insight, partnership, and leadership from her and her team at bp and bp Ventures for the last 12 years have been invaluable," said Robert Fenwick-Smith, chairman of Lightning eMotors. "While we will miss her on our board, we are excited to see the impact she will have leading BlackRock's decarbonization investment team and truly wish her the best."
"While it's disappointing that my new role will require me to leave the Lightning board of directors, I have every confidence in their leadership." Sharp commented. "I'm excited to be entering this new role and helping to accelerate investment in carbon-cutting technologies."
Lightning has begun to evaluate potential replacements on their board of directors.
About Lightning eMotors:
Lightning eMotors ZEV has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2009, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle (ZEV) solutions for commercial fleets since 2018 – including Class 3 cargo and passenger vans, ambulances, Class 4 and 5 cargo vans and shuttle buses, Class 4 Type A school buses, Class 6 work trucks, Class 7 city buses, and Class A motor coaches. The Lightning eMotors team designs, engineers, customizes, and manufactures zero-emission vehicles to support the wide array of fleet customer needs with a full suite of control software, telematics, analytics, and charging solutions to simplify the buying and ownership experience and maximize uptime and energy efficiency. To learn more, visit our website at https://lightningemotors.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005447/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.