Lumeon Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Certification for Care Journey Orchestration Platform

Lumeon's platform meets the industry's highest vendor security management standards
Lumeon, the leading platform for care delivery automation and orchestration, today announced that it has successfully completed a Type II Service Organization Control (SOC 2) examination. This certification marks Lumeon's SOC 2 compliance since August 2020 and reflects an audit period of March 1 to September 30, 2021.
SOC 2 certification is the leading industry standard for evaluating vendor security management. By completing the certification, Lumeon demonstrates that potential customers can access a full, objective assessment of its platform's security and compliance performance.
"This audit and validation of Lumeon's security standards is an important testament to our mission of providing best-in-class care automation solutions," said Robbie Hughes, founder and CEO of Lumeon. "Lumeon aims to uphold the highest level of security and compliance, which is essential not only for their ensured operational integrity, but also for the security, privacy, and ensured protection of sensitive patient data."
Lumeon's Type II certification follows an earlier Type I audit and certification, achieved in August 2020, which reported on policies and procedures related to the design side of controls for trust service criteria. At that time, Lumeon selected all 5 of the applicable services to measure its platform's performance. An objective, vendor audit examines each of these: Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy.
This latest Type II audit reports on actual technical configuration and system performance by examining each control and corresponding system configuration of Lumeon's infrastructure.
This SOC 2 Type II audit adds to other Lumeon security credentials which include ISO 27001, ISO 9001, HIPAA compliance, Cyber Essentials Plus, and EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield certiﬁcation.
About Lumeon
The leader in care journey orchestration, Lumeon delivers intelligent automation to transform how care is delivered – improving financial, clinical and human outcomes for health organizations, their care teams, and their patients.
Lumeon's award-winning technology platform proactively navigates patients along a personalized adaptive care plan, by automating care processes, tasks, and adherence monitoring, providing actionable insights and augmenting care decisions, and coordinating care team communication and action to ensure seamless and predictable care delivery across every care setting.
Partnering with more than 70 innovative health organizations in the U.S. and Europe, Lumeon's solutions address the needs of hospitals, payers, ambulatory care, and population health, empowering care teams to operate at the top of their license, reducing costs for providers, and creating the coordinated and convenient digital experiences that patients and care teams deserve – ensuring the right care every time for every patient.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005339/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.