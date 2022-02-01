Lumeon Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Certification for Care Journey Orchestration Platform

Lumeon's platform meets the industry's highest vendor security management standards

Lumeon, the leading platform for care delivery automation and orchestration, today announced that it has successfully completed a Type II Service Organization Control (SOC 2) examination. This certification marks Lumeon's SOC 2 compliance since August 2020 and reflects an audit period of March 1 to September 30, 2021.

SOC 2 certification is the leading industry standard for evaluating vendor security management. By completing the certification, Lumeon demonstrates that potential customers can access a full, objective assessment of its platform's security and compliance performance.

"This audit and validation of Lumeon's security standards is an important testament to our mission of providing best-in-class care automation solutions," said Robbie Hughes, founder and CEO of Lumeon. "Lumeon aims to uphold the highest level of security and compliance, which is essential not only for their ensured operational integrity, but also for the security, privacy, and ensured protection of sensitive patient data."

Lumeon's Type II certification follows an earlier Type I audit and certification, achieved in August 2020, which reported on policies and procedures related to the design side of controls for trust service criteria. At that time, Lumeon selected all 5 of the applicable services to measure its platform's performance. An objective, vendor audit examines each of these: Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy.

This latest Type II audit reports on actual technical configuration and system performance by examining each control and corresponding system configuration of Lumeon's infrastructure.

This SOC 2 Type II audit adds to other Lumeon security credentials which include ISO 27001, ISO 9001, HIPAA compliance, Cyber Essentials Plus, and EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield certiﬁcation.

