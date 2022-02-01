Demand for Rapid Risk Elimination for Linux at Scale Fueled TuxCare's Meteoric Growth in 2021

New executive appointments to lead the company's next stage of growth

With ever-changing compliance requirements and shrinking timelines to apply security updates, enterprises find themselves in a constant, multipronged race to remain compliant, competitive, and fortified against increasingly sophisticated threat vectors. Live-patching is one way engineering teams can stay ahead of system vulnerabilities without the downtime.

Since its launch in 2021, TuxCare's revenue growth has exceeded 180 percent fueled by increasing demand from enterprises seeking to protect themselves from chronic threats while remaining in compliance. TuxCare provides live vulnerability patching and extended lifecycle support to help organizations using Linux meet cybersecurity compliance requirements at scale, and regardless of vendor or distribution.

"As data extraction and ransomware attacks continue to dominate headlines and the stakes become relentlessly higher, the need for real-time vulnerability elimination is needed more than ever," said Jim Jackson, president and chief revenue officer for TuxCare. "According to Gartner, the average time it takes between the identification of a vulnerability and the appearance of an exploit in the wild has dropped from 45 days to 15 days over the last decade. That's a problem TuxCare solves for all customers with any kind of Linux distribution because we can shrink that risk window."

To answer this demand for its services, TuxCare has added new talent to its roster, at both the executive and team levels.

New appointees include:

Kim Sherman joined TuxCare as vice president of enterprise marketing in September, and brings deep domain expertise in open source, partner, and alliance marketing, as well as community engagement.

is the senior vice president of global sales, bringing more than two decades of experience in cybersecurity and high-growth ventures in both the public and private sector. Kai Dupke joined to serve as vice president of product management overseeing the product experience and roadmap. His experience with Linux began in 1992 and continued through his work as a product manager at SUSE where he contributed to the world's first enterprise Linux distribution.

TuxCare's live-patching service makes live patching of Linux kernels, shared libraries, databases, and virtualization stacks possible without a reboot or service restart.

About TuxCare

TuxCare provides security solutions to thousands of customers, including Zoom, IBM, Dell, Mitre, Datto, and Proofpoint. The company offers a full suite of live patching, end of life, and Linux support services to help organizations maintain a compliant and secure posture against data breaches, hacks and other cybersecurity risks. For more information, go to TuxCare.com.

