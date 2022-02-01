Hungry Squirrel Debuts New Products at the 2022 Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas

Hungry Squirrel, LLC ("Hungry Squirrel") will be featuring its line of Keto specialty sauces, dressings, and dips in Las Vegas for the prestigious 2022 Winter Fancy Food Show, a one-of-a-kind exhibition that will showcase the latest advancements in specialty foods.

Hungry Squirrel's inclusion in this year's show reflects the brand's growing popularity among health-conscious consumers. Their popularity among dietitians and fitness enthusiasts, along with mainstream America, has led to major inroads with big name retailers including; KeHE, UNFI community marketplace, Walmart.com, Amazon, and internationally with Alibaba.

Hungry Squirrel has a special surprise for attendees of the 2022 Winter Fancy Food Show. Their team will be unveiling a host of new sauces and dressings. These all-natural, plant-based Keto friendly, kosher, premium ingredient gourmet sauces are in a class of their own. Named as an Amazon "Hot New Release," the brand continues to build momentum and happy customers, both in America and abroad.

Visit Hungry Squirrel at booth 1856 to experience the next generation of healthy sauces! Stop and taste for yourself!

Hungry Squirrel's Vice President of Marketing and Sales, Amy Baklund, is a 30-year Fortune 50 retail and CPG veteran. "When I tried Hungry Squirrel Keto sauces and dressings, I knew they were going to be a huge success. Consumers are looking for healthy meal solutions, and there is currently nothing quite like these no added sugar, plant-based sauces and dressings," she commented.

Hungry Squirrel first premiered at the Fancy Food Show in January 2020. Since then, Hungry Squirrel has achieved great success. Just a year later in January 2021, Hungry Squirrel's Keto Teriyaki and Keto Sweet and Spicy Chili sauces had won Amazon's Hot New Release accolade. The distribution has been multi-channel, including Walmart.com, UNFI Community Market Place, Alibaba, and Amazon. The line is also in local San Diego grocery stores, and the many locations of Grand Restaurant Group's restaurants. "We are fortunate to be partnered with an SQF2 co-packer that's been in business for 75 years. They have kept us moving forward despite the stall of the world's supply chain distributions, due to the pandemic," Baklund said.

For more information and sample requests, please visit www.HungrySquirrel.com

About Hungry Squirrel Inc.

Hungry Squirrel manufactures and distributes a line of healthy keto sauces and dressings. Entrepreneur Sandra DiCicco developed the original Hungry Squirrel recipes to give her son a better life. Sandra's son suffers from Type- 1 diabetes, and Sandra herself has Type- 2. Diabetes is a condition that affects over 34 million Americans. Due to this disease, Sandra and her son, like all other diabetics are recommended to adhere to dietary restrictions. Such restrictions limit many from enjoying certain foods. Interested in finding out more, or want to request samples? Please visit www.HungrySquirrel.com

