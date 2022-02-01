Morrow Sodali Tops M&A and Activism Rankings Across League Tables

Morrow Sodali, the global shareholder engagement and governance consulting firm, today announced that it has been ranked #1 among proxy solicitors in U.S. M&A transactions for the full year 2021 by The Deal, building upon the firm's #1 ranking for 2020. Morrow Sodali also secured the #1 position among M&A consultants in 2021 global league tables released by Mergermarket.

Dovetailing the success of the firm's M&A work, Morrow Sodali also clinched the #2 ranking in Bloomberg's 2021 Activism rankings for proxy solicitors acting for corporate clients.

"We're thrilled to see recognition for our M&A and Activism advisory services after an incredibly active year," said Adam Frederick, Morrow Sodali's Global President. "Our clients receive best-in-class service due to the dedicated, experienced and innovative members of our growing Morrow Sodali team, who have worked harder than ever in a very challenging year."

Global M&A volumes hit a record high in 2021, breaching US$5 trillion for first time, with United States deal volume nearly doubling. In 2021, Morrow Sodali acted as proxy solicitor or information agent on a record 225 M&A deals. Clients also relied on Morrow Sodali's advisory services in 58 activism campaigns last year, up 23% over the 47 campaigns Morrow Sodali handled in 2020.

"With rising competition and record deal volume, we're thrilled to solidify our leadership positions in market rankings across M&A and Activism, both in the U.S. and globally" stated Harry van Dyke, Morrow Sodali's Executive Vice Chairman. "We've focused on building Morrow Sodali's client offering not only by adding to our existing success in SPAC M&A and ESG consulting, but also by adapting to the rapidly changing environment to stay ahead of the curve for our clients. We plan to continue refining our strategy and anticipating client needs throughout 2022."

