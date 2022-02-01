Biosero Collaborates with Araceli Biosciences for High-Content Analysis

Alliance pairs ultra-high-speed cell imaging technology with industry-leading lab automation solution
Biosero, Inc., developer of laboratory automation solutions to orchestrate scientific discoveries, today announced a collaboration with Araceli Biosciences that will allow scientists to integrate Araceli's Endeavor™ high-speed imaging platform into automated workflows controlled by Biosero's Green Button Go® software suite.
The Endeavor platform offers extremely rapid imaging for high-content analysis projects. In just minutes, the instrument can provide subcellular resolution of every cell in plates with 96 wells, 384 wells, or 1,536 wells. Through this collaboration, scientists can now incorporate the Endeavor system into automated lab pipelines that are dynamically scheduled and orchestrated via Green Button Go software.
"Endeavor is the first high-content system to offer simultaneous whole-well, high-resolution scanning at an order of magnitude higher throughput than current platforms. We are excited to team up with Biosero so we can unlock the full potential of the Endeavor platform for highly automated lab environments," said Jeffrey Harris, General Manager of Araceli Biosciences.
Biosero's Green Button Go software allows scientists to automate workflows ranging from a single workstation to operations that span multiple labs. With a number of extensions, hundreds of available drivers, and an intuitive control interface with drag-and-drop capabilities, Green Button Go software is flexible, scalable, and easily customizable for a broad array of laboratory needs.
"Biosero's commitment to a hardware-agnostic approach means that we can work with leading technology developers to ensure that our customers get to choose the best tools for their needs," said Tom Gilman, CEO of Biosero. "We are pleased to collaborate with Araceli for its game-changing technology to enable the next generation of automated high-content image analysis."
Biosero will be offering demonstrations of its Green Button Go software at the upcoming SLAS2022 International Conference and Exhibition taking place February 5-9 in Boston. Please visit us at booth 1413 to learn more.
About Araceli Biosciences
Araceli Biosciences is a data-driven technology company focused on disrupting the status quo of drug discovery by fusing innovative hardware platforms with proprietary AI-powered software. Araceli's high content analysis platform Endeavor™ combines unmatched speed and resolution to address longstanding bottlenecks in pharmaceutical research and development. Providing ten times the throughput and double the resolution of previous platforms, Endeavor is revolutionizing drug discovery by delivering accelerated target identification and selection. With a strong industrial pedigree, Araceli is poised to usher in a new era of drug discovery. For more information, visit www.aracelibio.com.
About Biosero, Inc.
Biosero, now a member of the BICO group, develops science-centric software and laboratory automation solutions that enable researchers to orchestrate their discoveries at every stage. Our Green Button Go Scheduler software and integration services match laboratory automation to your science, creating a cohesive technology ecosystem that accelerates operations and increases productivity. Our Green Button Go Orchestrator applications provide an end-to-end laboratory management solution, directing workflows and operations in life science, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and diagnostic research. We are passionate about partnering with organizations dedicated to enhancing life by addressing the world's most significant needs. For more information, please visit www.biosero.com.
