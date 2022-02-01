The MolinaCares Accord Awards $100,000 to COVID-19 Vaccine Scholarship Program Winners

The MolinaCares Accord ("MolinaCares"), in collaboration with Molina Healthcare of Illinois ("Molina"), awarded a total of $100,000 to 10 students across Illinois through the MolinaCares COVID-19 Vaccine Scholarship Program.
"COVID-19 has created financial barriers," said Kimberly E. McCullough-Starks, deputy director for the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services, who served as a judge for the scholarship program. "We hope these scholarships can be impactful and help students in need as they continue their academic careers. I am grateful to have read the applicants' stories and to have worked with Molina on this important program."
The MolinaCares COVID-19 Vaccine Scholarship Program was open to students in Illinois who demonstrated financial need and were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Winners were selected based on their creative responses to the question, "How did you adapt to changes during the COVID-19 pandemic?"
"We are grateful for the opportunity to help students reach their educational goals, while they protect themselves and their communities against COVID-19," said Matt Wolf, plan president of Molina Healthcare of Illinois. "We know the best defense against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. This scholarship program was created to alleviate the burden of educational costs, while rewarding students who chose to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19."
The MolinaCares COVID-19 scholarship recipients can be viewed here.
About The MolinaCares Accord:
Established by Molina Healthcare, Inc., The MolinaCares Accord oversees a community investment platform created to improve the health and well-being of disadvantaged populations by funding meaningful, measurable, and innovative programs and solutions that improve health, life, and living in local communities.
About Molina Healthcare of Illinois:
Molina Healthcare of Illinois has been providing government-funded, quality health care since 2013. The Company serves members through Medicaid and Medicare-Medicaid programs throughout Illinois. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, served approximately 4.8 million members as of September 30, 2021. For more information about Molina Healthcare of Illinois, visit MolinaHealthcare.com.
