Coty Starts Production of First Globally Distributed Fragrances Made Using Carbon-Captured Ethanol

Leading perfume maker accelerates release of world's first fragrances to use partner LanzaTech's ethanol made from recycled carbon

Coty ahead of schedule to integrate sustainable ethanol into the majority of its fragrance portfolio by 2023

LanzaTech carbon-captured ethanol shown to meet strict fragrance quality standards

Coty Inc. COTY ("Coty" or "the Company"), one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic fragrance brands, today announced it has started production of the world's first globally distributed fragrances made using carbon-captured ethanol.

Production began at the Company's manufacturing facility in Granollers, Spain in mid-January, ahead of schedule. The first Coty fragrances made using this new ethanol will reach stores in the coming months. Coty is ahead of schedule on its goal to integrate sustainable ethanol into a majority of its fragrance portfolio by 2023.

Coty is making these fragrances using CarbonSmart™ ethanol produced by partner LanzaTech, a leading supplier of sustainable ingredients that manufactures ethanol by capturing and fermenting carbon emitted by industrial activity before it is released to the atmosphere. Coty's Granollers plant received over 20 metric tons of LanzaTech's carbon-captured ethanol in mid-January, ahead of schedule; the first delivery under a partnership announced between the two companies in March 2021.

Ethanol is a key ingredient in the production of fragrances and is Coty's top fragrance ingredient by volume. By transforming carbon into a new source of ethanol, Coty and LanzaTech are progressing innovative solutions to reduce the beauty industry's environmental impact. Carbon-captured ethanol involves nearly zero water consumption and reduces the need for agricultural land, in turn limiting Coty's impact on biodiversity and lowering the Company's carbon emissions related to fragrance production.

Coty's sustainability efforts, including its partnership with LanzaTech and the deployment of carbon-captured ethanol, are led by Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Shimei Fan, who joined the Company in January 2022.

"Coty's accelerated release of fragrances made using carbon-captured ethanol represents the groundbreaking sustainability progress that I joined Coty to lead," said Dr. Shimei Fan. "This exciting step forward in Coty's sustainability journey demonstrates our ability to meet and exceed the ambitious clean and green roadmaps we have set for the future. We are now on course to integrate carbon-captured ethanol into a majority of our fragrance portfolio ahead of our ambitious 2023 goal, putting Coty on the leading edge of sustainable fragrance innovation. I look forward to many further accomplishments to come, as we continue to deliver on our Beauty That Lasts sustainability strategy."

Coty's scientists worked alongside LanzaTech and production partners over two years to develop a high-purity sustainable ethanol that is suitable for use in fragrances. The ethanol meets the Company's strict specifications for use in perfumery and is very much in line with other high quality ethanols found in the market – a landmark development in fragrance ingredients.

"LanzaTech is proud to have made our first delivery of carbon-captured ethanol to Coty ahead of schedule," said Dr. Jennifer Holmgren, Chief Executive Officer of LanzaTech. "After two years of working side by side with Coty scientists to develop a high-purity ethanol suitable for use in fine fragrances, we are excited to see Coty bring the first globally distributed fragrances made from CarbonSmart™ ethanol to market, so consumers can choose products made from recycled carbon."

About Coty, Inc.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling luxury and mass market products in more than 130 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and, we are committed to creating our own positive impact on the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About LanzaTech

LanzaTech is turning our global carbon crisis into a feedstock opportunity with the potential to displace 30% of crude oil use today and reduce global CO2 emissions by 10%. By recycling carbon from industrial off-gases; syngas generated from any biomass resource and reformed biogas, LanzaTech can reduce emissions and make new products for a circular carbon economy. LanzaTech's carbon recycling technology is like retrofitting a brewery onto an emission source like a steel mill, but instead of using sugars and yeast to make beer, pollution is converted by bacteria to fuels and chemicals! Imagine a day when your plane is powered by recycled GHG emissions, when your yoga pants started life as pollution from a steel mill. This future is possible using LanzaTech technology. Founded in New Zealand, LanzaTech is based in Illinois, USA and employs more than 200 people. Further information is available at www.lanzatech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005181/en/