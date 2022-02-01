ChargePoint Chief Marketing Officer Colleen Jansen Speaks at Bloomberg New Energy Finance Summit

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT, a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, participated in the Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) Summit in San Francisco on Monday, January 31, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005701/en/

ChargePoint's Chief Marketing Officer Colleen Jansen (Photo: Business Wire)

ChargePoint Chief Marketing Officer Colleen Jansen spoke during the expert panel titled "Delivering Charging Infrastructure for All.'' Moderated by BloombergNEF's Electrified Transport specialist Ryan Fisher, the panel discussed critical success factors in the expansion of electrification. Jansen was joined by other leading experts from General Motors and Energy Impact Partners.

During the panel, she shared ChargePoint's leadership in all facets of charging fleets and passenger vehicles whether at home, at work and around town, as well as its technology investments in creating a driver experience that is smart, intuitive and integrated. "Software is the magic that makes it all work," said Jansen, speaking on electrification during the hybrid event to more than 1,000 registered attendees.

Such discussions around infrastructure are prompted by recent EV momentum. In research conducted by BNEF, passenger EV sales in Europe & North America grew 48 percent year over year from between Q3 2020 and Q3 2021. BNEF has also predicted that passenger EV sales will hit 14 million in 2025, an increase from 3.1 million in 2020.

Since 2008, the BNEF Summit has convened leading minds across the transportation category to share insights, focusing this year's summit on capitalizing on technological change and shaping a cleaner future. This is the second consecutive year ChargePoint has been invited to speak at this industry setting event.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions available today. ChargePoint's cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds-of-thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 105 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network approximately every two seconds. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact ChargePoint's North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.

