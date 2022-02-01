ChargePoint Chief Marketing Officer Colleen Jansen Speaks at Bloomberg New Energy Finance Summit

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT, a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, participated in the Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) Summit in San Francisco on Monday, January 31, 2022.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005701/en/
ChargePoint's Chief Marketing Officer Colleen Jansen (Photo: Business Wire)
ChargePoint Chief Marketing Officer Colleen Jansen spoke during the expert panel titled "Delivering Charging Infrastructure for All.'' Moderated by BloombergNEF's Electrified Transport specialist Ryan Fisher, the panel discussed critical success factors in the expansion of electrification. Jansen was joined by other leading experts from General Motors and Energy Impact Partners.
During the panel, she shared ChargePoint's leadership in all facets of charging fleets and passenger vehicles whether at home, at work and around town, as well as its technology investments in creating a driver experience that is smart, intuitive and integrated. "Software is the magic that makes it all work," said Jansen, speaking on electrification during the hybrid event to more than 1,000 registered attendees.
Such discussions around infrastructure are prompted by recent EV momentum. In research conducted by BNEF, passenger EV sales in Europe & North America grew 48 percent year over year from between Q3 2020 and Q3 2021. BNEF has also predicted that passenger EV sales will hit 14 million in 2025, an increase from 3.1 million in 2020.
Since 2008, the BNEF Summit has convened leading minds across the transportation category to share insights, focusing this year's summit on capitalizing on technological change and shaping a cleaner future. This is the second consecutive year ChargePoint has been invited to speak at this industry setting event.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions available today. ChargePoint's cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds-of-thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 105 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network approximately every two seconds. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact ChargePoint's North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.
CHPT-IR
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005701/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.