EngageSmart to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 15, 2022

EngageSmart, Inc. ((ESMT), a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the close of the market on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET.
The conference call will be webcast live on EngageSmart's investor relations website at https://investors.engagesmart.com/events-and-presentations/events./. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.
For investors and analysts wishing to participate in the call, the dial-in numbers are (844) 200-6205 for domestic callers and (929) 526-1599 for international callers. The conference call access code is 642527.
About EngageSmart
EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers' engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. EngageSmart serves more than 74,000 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,000 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving. For more information, visit https://engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
