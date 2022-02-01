Stellar Cyber Named to Futuriom 40 List of Innovative Cybersecurity Infrastructure Companies

Advanced Yet User-Friendly Open XDR Draws Attention from Futuriom Analysts
Stellar Cyber, the innovator of Open XDR – the only Everything Detection and Response platform – today announced that it has been named to the Futuriom 40, a free report in which Futuriom analysts showcase 40 of the most innovative private companies in infrastructure technology.
Stellar Cyber's Open XDR platform delivers comprehensive security on premises and in the cloud by correlating and analyzing data from all existing security tools and its own sensors to deliver a 360-degree view of incidents throughout the security infrastructure – an approach that typically improves mean time to detect (MTTD) by 8X and mean time to respond (MTTR) by 20X.
"Futuriom analysts felt Stellar Cyber has end users in mind with an approach to XDR that wraps up many of the themes we are seeing – open, user-friendly technology that can help cloud security professionals integrate and assimilate many data sources with a unified security approach," said Scott Raynovich, Founder and Principal Analyst at Futuriom. "Pros are tired of alert exhaust and Stellar plays well with other systems."
"3X year-over-year revenue growth and a rapidly-growing customer base have brought increased recognition for our innovative Open XDR platform," said Steve Garrison, VP of Marketing at Stellar Cyber. "We are delighted to have been recognized as a technology leader by Futuriom."
About Stellar Cyber
Stellar Cyber's Open XDR platform delivers Everything Detection and Response by ingesting data from all tools, automatically correlating alerts into incidents across the entire attack surface, delivering fewer and higher-fidelity incidents, and responding to threats automatically through AI and machine learning. Our XDR Kill Chain™, fully compatible with the MITRE ATT&CK framework, is designed to characterize every aspect of modern attacks while remaining intuitive to understand. This reduces enterprise risk through early and precise identification and remediation of all attack activities while slashing costs, retaining investments in existing tools and accelerating analyst productivity. Typically, our platform delivers an 8X improvement in MTTD and a 20X improvement in MTTR. The company is based in Silicon Valley. For more information, contact https://stellarcyber.ai.
