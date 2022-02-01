AlerisLife Inc. Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, February 24th

AlerisLife Inc. ALR today announced that it will issue a press release containing its fourth quarter 2021 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. On Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, President and Chief Executive Officer Katie Potter and Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Jeff Leer will host a conference call to discuss these results.
The conference call telephone number is (877) 329-4332. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5436. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 3, 2022. To hear the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 1968786.
A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company's website, which is located at www.alerislife.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company's website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company's website after the call.
About AlerisLife ALR:
AlerisLife enriches and inspires the lives of its older adult customers across the United States by delivering an exceptional and enhanced resident experience to senior living and active adult residents, while also offering lifestyle services to the younger "choice-based" consumer. The Company is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.alerislife.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005935/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.