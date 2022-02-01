Hyliion Announces Commercial Trucking Industry Veteran Jay Craig to Join Board of Directors

Former Meritor Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer brings extensive product innovation and commercialization experience

Hyliion Holdings Corp. HYLN ("Hyliion"), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced that Jeffrey A. (Jay) Craig will join its board of directors.

A highly recognized leader in the commercial vehicle space, Craig oversaw the advancement of Meritor's product portfolio during his tenure as Chief Executive Officer, where he guided the development of a multitude of electrification products—some of which are now used on the Hyliion Hypertruck ERX™. Craig also worked closely with numerous commercial vehicle OEMs to make Meritor products part of their standard and electric vehicle offerings.

Prior to serving as Meritor's CEO, Craig held other executive positions with the company, including Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and President and Chief Operations Officer, where he oversaw both Commercial Truck & Industrial and Aftermarket & Trailer business segments.

"Jay's extensive background in driving product development in the commercial trucking industry paired with his sharp financial acumen makes him a strong addition to the Hyliion board. He joins at a pivotal and exciting time in the Hypertruck ERX commercialization process, as we continue to execute on our product roadmap and deliver a powertrain solution that will change the future of trucking," said Thomas Healy, Founder and CEO of Hyliion. "Hyliion will certainly benefit from his experience leading a global drivetrain company into the electrification space as well as his support of our vision of a cleaner environment through innovative technology," Healy added.

Before beginning his career at Meritor, Craig was President and Chief Executive Officer of General Motors Acceptance Corporation ("GMAC") Commercial Finance and President and Chief Executive Officer of GMAC's Business Credit division. He joined GMAC as general auditor from Deloitte & Touche, where he served as an audit partner.

Craig holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Michigan State University and a Master of Business Administration from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp.'s HYLN mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of Class 8 commercial trucks by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hyliion designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial trucks, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry's environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.

