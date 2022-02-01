Okta to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 2, 2022

Okta, Inc. OKTA, the leading independent identity provider, today announced that it will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 ended January 31, 2022 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Okta will host a live video webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.
Event: Okta's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time)
Webcast: investor.okta.com
A webcast replay will be accessible from the Okta investor relations website at investor.okta.com. The press release will be accessible from the Okta investor relations website prior to the commencement of the event.
About Okta
Okta is the leading independent identity provider. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With more than 7,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta provides simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere, giving them the confidence to reach their full potential. More than 14,000 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Siemens, Slack, Takeda, Teach for America, and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.
Okta uses its investor.okta.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.
