Assurant Affirms Commitment to Sustainability, Environmental Transparency

Assurant, Inc. AIZ, a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases, today announced that it sustained a "B" CDP score for the fourth consecutive year through its disclosure of the company's environmental impact and commitment. CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's leading environmental disclosure platform.

Disclosing data around environmental impact is now a business norm; in 2021 over 13,000 companies worth more than 64% of global market capitalization disclosed through CDP. Over 75% of the S&P 500 disclose and more than 590 investors with US$110 trillion in assets under management have requested environmental data from companies through CDP. By disclosing and posting its CDP submission on Assurant.com, the company demonstrates its recognition of the increasing importance of environmental transparency among all of its stakeholders.

In its most recent CDP disclosure, Assurant reaffirmed climate-related actions as an ESG strategic priority and highlighted actions taken by the company. In 2020, for example, annual paper consumption was reduced by about 52.5 tons. Over the past decade, Assurant has reduced energy consumption by approximately 86 million kilowatt hours. In addition to embedding sustainability in its risk management and operations, Assurant's environmental commitment is integrated throughout the product lifecycle, helping consumers and reducing environmental impact. By example, in 2021, it repurposed its 100 millionth mobile device, which equates to diverting 20,412 metric tons of e-waste from landfills.

"We are building on our progress as we continue to strengthen the alignment of our sustainability initiatives with our purpose, our values and our long-term strategy," said Keith Demmings, president and CEO. "Through our annual CDP disclosure, we are able to reinforce our environmental commitment and highlight our progress toward operating in ways that minimize our carbon footprint and enhance sustainability."

Simon Fischweicher, Head of Corporations and Supply Chains at CDP North America, commented, "Climate change poses a present and future risk to companies and their supply chains. Only by measuring environmental risks and opportunities can companies manage them now, prepare for the future and remain competitive – especially as large mainstream investors and federal policymakers increasingly push for greater transparency through disclosure. By disclosing their environmental impact through CDP, Assurant has taken an important first step. I look forward to their continued dedication to transparency and effort in securing a net-zero, sustainable and just world."

The companies disclosing through CDP can be accessed here: https://www.cdp.net/en/responses

For more information about Assurant's commitment to sustainability, and to review its 2021 CDP Climate Survey response, please visit: socialresponsibility.assurant.com.

