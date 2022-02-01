Aqua Security Appoints Joe Sexton to Board of Directors

Former CrowdStrike, McAfee and AppDynamics Exec Bets on Aqua as the Next Winner in Cybersecurity

Aqua Security, the leading pure-play cloud native security provider, today announced the appointment of Joseph E. Sexton to its Board of Directors. As Aqua Security experiences tremendous growth, Sexton will help the company continue to scale globally and amplify its leadership in cloud native security.

"As the cloud native security market explodes, Aqua Security is clearly at the forefront," said Sexton. "Many vendors just provide visibility or compliance but preventing and protecting from a breach in production is the holy grail. Aqua is the only player with the technology to do both, and I'm thrilled to join them for this journey."

Sexton most recently served on the CrowdStrike Board of Directors from March 2015 to January 2022. During his time, he helped grow the company from $25M to over $1.5B in annual recurring revenue. As a technology industry veteran, he brings deep roots in cybersecurity, cloud transformation, and application performance. He served as the Executive Sales Advisor for PagerDuty, where he helped take the company through its successful IPO in 2019. From December 2012 to April 2017, he served as president of worldwide field operations of AppDynamics, Inc., an application intelligence software company. He has also held executive sales positions at McAfee, Mercury Interactive, EMC and CA Technologies.

"Joe is an industry visionary who picks winners and has led or advised some of the world's most innovative and successful cybersecurity brands," said Dror Davidoff, CEO and Co-Founder, Aqua. "Joe's background and experience will be instrumental in differentiating Aqua Security from the noise in the market, and I'm eager to see how he will help take us to the next level."

In 2016 and 2017, Sexton served as an executive in residence for the venture capital firms Lightspeed Venture Partners and Greylock Partners, where he advised portfolio companies on sales strategy and execution. He is also an entrepreneurial investor and advisor into numerous venture capital firms such as Accel, Menlo, March Capital and Artisanal Ventures along with direct investments into highly disruptive technology companies such as Island.io. He currently sits on the board of D2iQ, DecisionLink and Menlo Security among other companies. He holds a B.B.A. in Marketing from the University of Kentucky.

"I've had the honor of working with some of the most disruptive technologies and security firms during my career, but I've never been more excited about the potential of a company like Aqua. Cloud native security is the future of cybersecurity, and Aqua is the future of cloud native," said Sexton.

In the past year, Aqua Security has attracted top cybersecurity leaders and influential talent. Sexton joins Aqua's leadership following several other significant appointments including Capital One's Chief Information Security Officer Chris Betz on Aqua's Executive Advisory board and Paul Calatayud as Aqua's Chief Information Security Officer.

