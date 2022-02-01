Warrior Met Coal Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. HCC today announced that it will hold its fourth quarter 2021 investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Warrior Met Coal will release its results following the close of market trading that afternoon.
To participate in the conference call, please call 1-844-340-9047 (domestic) or 1-412-858-5206 (international) 10 minutes prior to the start time and reference the Warrior Met Coal conference call. A webcast of the conference call will be available through the Investor section of the Company's website, http://investors.warriormetcoal.com, where an archived replay will also be available.
Telephone playback will also be available beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 22, 2022 until 6:30 p.m. ET on March 4, 2022. The replay will be available by calling: 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering passcode 4187370.
About Warrior
Warrior is a U.S.-based, environmentally, and socially minded supplier to the global steel industry. It is dedicated entirely to mining non-thermal metallurgical (met) coal used as a critical component of steel production by metal manufacturers in Europe, South America, and Asia. Warrior is a large-scale, low-cost producer and exporter of premium met coal, also known as hard-coking coal (HCC), operating highly efficient longwall operations in its underground mines based in Alabama. The HCC that Warrior produces from the Blue Creek coal seam contains very low sulfur, has strong coking properties and is of a similar quality to coal referred to as the premium HCC produced in Australia. The premium nature of Warrior's HCC makes it ideally suited as a base feed coal for steel makers and results in price realizations near the Platts Premium LV FOB Australian Index price. For more information, please visit www.warriormetcoal.com.
