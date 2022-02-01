Tachyum to Present 3D Demo of Prodigy Which Will Enable A Human Brain-Scale AI Supercomputer at LEAP22 Riyadh

Tachyum™ announced today it will show Prodigy, the world's first universal processor, in a 3D demo, that will enable the first human brain-scale AI Supercomputer at LEAP22 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 1-3 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition Center. Tachyum is featured in booth H3.E47.

LEAP draws more than 40,000 international tech gurus, innovators, entrepreneurs, start-ups, and enthusiasts to its global platform for future technologies. The unique event showcases more than 500 disruptive start-ups, exhibitions from more than 700 world-leading tech companies, and more than 400 expert speakers. LEAP is hosted by the Ministry of Communications and IT of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Tachyum will show the impact of its groundbreaking technology and potential solutions for industries such as oil and gas, telecommunications, finance, healthcare, and many others that address current global concerns in mobility, sustainability, global health, and climate change.

"Both LEAP22 and Tachyum have the same goal: leapfrog with technology and innovation," said Marwan Oghli, Tachyum's business development manager for the ME region. "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the biggest economy in the region, clearly recognizes the importance of AI in its ‘Saudi Vision 2030' and aims to be in the top five global countries in AI. Tachyum is proud to bring disruptive AI technology to Riyadh at LEAP22."

Tachyum's ME expansion plans were launched in January at Expo 2020 Dubai where it presented its Prodigy Universal Processor for supercomputers. LEAP22 continues the company's efforts to participate in the most important events in this region.

The Prodigy demonstration marks the latest achievement in bringing a single processor that delivers industry leading performance for hyperscale, HPC and AI workloads to market. Prodigy has progressed to a complete system prototype with the Prodigy FPGA Emulation System, which emulates a complete CPU, memory, I/O, and management complex. The advanced matrix operations showcase Prodigy's cutting-edge architecture which natively addresses the most demanding HPC and AI applications. A full four-socket reference design motherboard is expected to be available in Q2 2022.

In addition to HPC applications, convolutional AI, explainable AI, general AI, bio AI, and spiking neural networks, Tachyum's Prodigy processor can run normal data center workloads. Prodigy offers a single homogeneous processor platform, using existing standard programming models; without Prodigy, hyperscale data centers must use a combination of disparate CPU, GPU and TPU hardware for these different workloads, creating inefficiency, expense, and the complexity of separate supply and maintenance infrastructures. Prodigy's ability to seamlessly switch among these various workloads dramatically changes the competitive landscape and the economics of data centers. Prodigy's 3x lower cost (at equivalent performance) can translate to billions of dollars in annual savings to hyperscalers like Google, Facebook, Amazon and Alibaba. At the same time, Prodigy's 10x lower processor core power consumption will dramatically cut carbon emissions associated with data center usage.

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming AI, HPC, public and private cloud data center markets with Prodigy, the world's first Universal Processor that delivers industry-leading performance, cost, and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. When Prodigy processors are provisioned in a hyperscale data center, they enable all AI, HPC, and general-purpose applications to run on one hardware infrastructure, saving companies billions of dollars per year. A fully functional Prodigy emulation system is currently available to select customers and partners for early testing and software development. With data centers currently consuming over 3% of the planet's electricity, predicted to be 10% by 2025, the ultra-low power Prodigy Universal Processor is critical, if we want to continue doubling worldwide data center capacity every four years. Tachyum, Co-founded by Dr. Radoslav Danilak with its flagship product Prodigy, is marching towards tape out and chip sampling in 2022, with software emulations and an FPGA-based emulator running native Linux available to early adopters. The company is building the world's fastest 64 AI exaflops supercomputer in 2022 in the EU with Prodigy chips. Tachyum has offices in the United States and Slovakia. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.

