Mantis Innovation Rebrands Subsidiary, Fairbanks Energy Services, Under Efficiency Solutions Division

Fairbanks Energy Services, acquired by Mantis Innovation in February 2021, will officially rebrand under the Efficiency Solutions division of Mantis as companies across the US seek increased support for energy efficiency solutions
Mantis Innovation, provider of smart, sustainable solutions to improve facility performance, today announced that subsidiary Fairbanks Energy Services is rebranding under the Efficiency Solutions division, marking another point of growth for the Mantis brand. This rebranding effort for the Efficiency Solutions division reflects the demands of a market seeking increased energy efficiency and sustainability solutions, as well as affirms Mantis' commitment to meeting the needs of today's businesses as they work towards improved facility performance.
The Efficiency Solutions division of Mantis Innovation aims to decrease the energy use in a building to lower costs and improve environmental impact. The integration of the Fairbanks brand into this division will strengthen Mantis' offerings in:
- LED lighting and advanced lighting controls integrations
- HVAC retrofit projects, including boilers, chillers, air handlers, fans, pumps, piping, and many other types of equipment in mechanical systems
- Building automation system integrations and updates for improved building performance, including enabling use of open protocol systems
- Comprehensive data center optimizations, including airflow management and loop optimization
- Securing utility incentive program qualification to offset project cost
"We look forward to the impact of rebranding Fairbanks Energy Services with Mantis Innovation," said Adam Fairbanks, President of the Mantis Efficiency Solutions division (formerly Fairbanks Energy Services). "This is a natural next step in the growth of our organization following our partnership last year. By integrating our brand and expanding our offerings through Mantis, we are reaffirming our commitment to providing clients with a broader suite of sustainable, turnkey solutions and managed facility services."
"We are thrilled to announce the rebrand of Fairbanks Energy Services under the Mantis Innovation name," said Dan Marzuola, CEO of Mantis Innovation. "Our partnership with the Fairbanks team has proven to be a valuable addition to our growing solutions portfolio and to welcome them under the Mantis brand is an exciting next step. We look forward to continuing our work providing superior sustainability solutions and effective facility management support to our client base."
About Mantis Innovation
Mantis Innovation is a tech-enabled service provider that works with customers to deliver better building performance and improved energy efficiency. The company offers a full suite of services, including: energy procurement and demand management; solar, roofing, building envelope, and pavement, design, assessment and maintenance; and LED lighting, HVAC/mechanical and building automation systems implementation. Mantis is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 17 locations across the United States from Massachusetts to Washington.
Learn more at https://mantisinnovation.com/
