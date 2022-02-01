Generational Group Acquires Majority Stake in Tech Services Firm Precocity

The strategic partnership provides Generational clients with solutions to today's digital challenges

Generational Group, a leading middle market investment bank and advisory services firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce it has backed a management-led buy-out in tech consulting firm Precocity. The transaction and partnership was finalized on February 1, 2022 with Precocity's parent company, Chenega Corporation. The acquisition will allow Generational to add technology solutions to its growing suite of advisory services.

The addition of technology services is a natural extension for Generational, whose purpose is to make a difference in the lives of its clients. Digital challenges facing companies today can be daunting and difficult to navigate, and Precocity will enable Generational to help business owners by providing innovative technology solutions.

Located in Dallas, Precocity is a consultancy focused on software/data engineering, AI/machine learning, web/mobile development, and UX research and design. The company's passionate team of technologists create and deliver value to clients through the use of cutting-edge technologies, providing solutions to problems born out of today's digital age. Precocity helps some of the world's leading brands harness data, technology and creativity to rapidly transform great ideas into digital experiences.

Precocity's services include: Cloud Solutions and Software Engineering; Data Science and Modern Data Platforms; UX/UI and Customer Experience; and Web and Mobile Development.

Tim Doll, President & CCO of Precocity stated, "We are very pleased to be joining a leading organization like Generational Group. From our very first meeting, we were impressed with their dedication to their clients' success and their awareness that success in today's environment includes harnessing vital technology platforms. Most importantly, we have core value alignment, and we look forward to helping the Generational team provide stellar service to its clients."

President & CEO of Generational, Ryan Binkley, said, "This is a significant day for Generational and our clients. As a growing professional services and advisory firm, our reputation is built on meeting the needs of our clients. Whether they are looking to grow or eventually exit, we recognize the major role technology plays in building a successful business. That is why we are excited to partner with the experienced team at Precocity, whom we look forward to working with for years to come. Together, we are confident that we will build the leading middle market technology consulting practice."

He added, "Our investment in Precocity will help them reach the next level of growth and development to meet the growing demand for their services. The team that Tim has brought together is truly world-class and we are very excited to invest in their future as they join our firm."

Precocity's executive staff and team will all be retained to help Generational provide critical technology solutions and services to its client base of business owners throughout North America.

About Generational Group

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group and DealForce are part of Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and is one of the leading middle market investment banks in North America.

With more than 250 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners capitalize on the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their multi-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named Generational Group the Investment Banking Firm of the Year, three years in a row and Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.

