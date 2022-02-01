JAGGAER Extols the Autonomous Commerce Revolution

Smart-Match Recommendations Align Buyer Needs with Supplier Capabilities; Autonomous Execution of Repetitive Tasks Headline Strategy
JAGGAER unveils its vision for 2022 and beyond with Autonomous Commerce, a self-governing B2B commerce experience between buyers, suppliers, things (IoT) and partners.
"Supply chain disruptions, materials scarcity and the global talent shortage are forcing business leaders to rethink our traditional enterprise commerce model," said Jim Bureau, CEO of JAGGAER. "Enterprise buyers need more dependable sources of supply, greater selection and lower prices. Enterprise suppliers need a continuous stream of smart-match recommendations aligning their capabilities with specific buyer needs in order to grow their revenues and expand their businesses. The Autonomous Commerce revolution, akin to the consumer commerce revolution that came before it, is delivering these benefits to both enterprise buyers and suppliers."
Over the past twenty years, consumer commerce has evolved from a brick-and-mortar retail experience, characterized by limited selection and inconvenience, to a fully realized e-commerce experience, characterized by greater selection, lower prices and elevated service levels. This transformation, known as the consumer commerce revolution, was borne of online marketplaces, world class business processes and intelligent automation.
Applying these same principles to enterprise business, JAGGAER is leading the Autonomous Commerce revolution.
"It's as simple as shopping online at home, which is what we want," said Stephen Mole, of Balfour Beatty, an $11 billion multinational infrastructure enterprise, and JAGGAER customer.
With over five million global suppliers on its Enterprise Commerce Network, JAGGAER is providing enterprise buyers access to myriad sources of supply that are tightly aligned with their specific needs. JAGGAER's Digital Mind solution uses AI and machine learning to deliver these smart-match recommendations, which are not only a boon for enterprise buyers looking to reduce supplier risk, but also for suppliers looking to grow their revenues. Over $500 billion worth of goods flowed through JAGGAER's Enterprise Commerce Network in 2021.
JAGGAER's Digital Mind solution also autonomously executes many of the repetitive, behind-the-scenes tasks required to facilitate enterprise commerce, mitigating the talent shortage by freeing employees to focus on more strategic, high-value activities.
"For decades, procurement teams have been asked to do more with less. But in the pandemic era, the ‘asks' have increased further, even as private and public sector organizations confront hiring and retention challenges at all levels of the org chart," said Jason Busch, CEO of Spend Matters. "The types of investment that JAGGAER is making in AI and machine learning through Digital Mind and its Autonomous Commerce initiatives bring the promise of helping procurement teams to become more efficient while also identifying and executing on new opportunities to drive savings, cost avoidance and spend impact."
"Three years ago, we laid out a vision for what an Autonomous Commerce world would look like for enterprises," explained JAGGAER Chief Product Officer, Dawn Andre. "Autonomous Commerce calls for solutions that are Networked, Intelligent, Comprehensive and Extensible. We've been deploying solutions that embody these principles ever since. Now that we're well on our way to delivering on the promise of Autonomous Commerce, we decided to unveil our strategy publicly. We're excited to be leading the Autonomous Commerce revolution and putting our customers in a position to thrive during this transformational shift."
About JAGGAER: Autonomous Commerce
JAGGAER is leading the Autonomous Commerce revolution, a self-governing B2B commerce experience between buyers, suppliers, things (IoT) and partners. Over $500 billion worth of goods flow frictionlessly through our Enterprise Commerce Network every year. Leveraging AI and machine learning, our intelligent procurement solutions provide enterprise buyers and suppliers smart-match recommendations that align buyer needs with supplier capabilities. Our solutions autonomously execute many of the repetitive, behind-the-scenes tasks required to facilitate enterprise commerce. We are Networked, Intelligent, Comprehensive and Extensible. We are over 1,100 employees strong, all focused on customer success.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005133/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.