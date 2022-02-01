David Lischer Has Joined Evercore as a Senior Managing Director in Its Debt Advisory Practice

Evercore EVR announced today that David Lischer has joined the Firm's Investment Banking business as a Senior Managing Director in its Debt Advisory practice. He is based in New York and will help lead and grow Evercore's debt advisory and placement efforts on behalf of corporate, family-owned and financial sponsor clients.

Mr. Lischer joins from Goldman Sachs, where he was a Managing Director in the Credit and Structured Finance Group within the Investment Banking Division and previously chaired its Credit Markets Capital Committee. Over his twenty-five year career, he has advised companies across all sectors on debt capital markets transactions to support M&A, organic growth, refinancing, project financing and share repurchases or special dividends.

John S. Weinberg, Evercore's Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, said, "We see substantial growth opportunities for the Firm in our Capital Markets Advisory businesses. Significant secular change in debt markets are creating opportunities and challenges for our clients. David is one of the most experienced debt capital markets professionals in the market and well known for the expertise, creativity and tenacity that he brings to meet his clients' most complex financial needs and strategic ambitions."

Ralph Schlosstein, Evercore's Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are extremely pleased that David has chosen to join our Firm. His structuring acumen, broad industry knowledge and extensive buy-side relationships will enable us to provide best-in-class service to our clients as we expand this important discipline."

Mr. Lischer added, "Evercore has extensive client relationships and is the premier independent advisor in a complex and evolving market where clients are putting increased value on unbiased advice. Their commitment to excellence, long-term client-centric vision and unwavering focus on providing high quality, independent advice is greatly differentiated. I am excited about the opportunity to join the Evercore team and to help the Firm grow its capital raising and advisory franchise."

Mr. Lischer holds a BA in Economics and History with Honors from Swarthmore College. He served on the Board of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association from 2014-2018.

