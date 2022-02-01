Xenon arc Expands Executive Team with Key Promotions

Appointments support Company's next phase of innovation and growth

Xenon arc today announced the promotions of Alyssa Cunnington to Chief Operating Officer and Mica Zuniga to Chief Strategy Officer. These promotions expand and strengthen the executive team, as the Company embarks on its next phase of innovation and growth.

Alyssa Cunnington has over a decade of experience serving in various senior management roles at Xenon arc and within the materials industry, most recently as Senior Vice President, Exterprise Operations. Ms. Cunnington was one of Xenon arc's earliest team members. She joined from ChemPoint, a subsidiary of Univar Corp, where she served as Product Manager in addition to several other roles.

Mica Zuniga also brings over a decade of experience serving in leadership positions within the Company and the materials industry. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President, Strategic Growth at Xenon arc. Prior to joining Xenon arc in early 2011 as one of the first employees of the company, she held management roles at ChemPoint and SanMar Corporation. She is also an active promoter of women in leadership and served on the board for the Women's Global Leadership Initiative for several years.

Paul Warburg, President and CEO of Xenon arc, said: "Xenon arc is entering a new chapter of accelerated growth, including new market and product development. Both Mica and Alyssa have contributed to our growth since our earliest days, helping to build a successful business model that leads the industry in innovation, customer satisfaction and excellence."

"Their contagious character and attitude enhances our executive team and the organization as a whole. We are thrilled to announce their promotions, especially at a moment when we are seeing such positive momentum in our business and are poised for continued growth, as we innovate for our clients and end-use customers. I'm thrilled to recognize their accomplishments and looking forward to continuing to deliver outsized returns to all stakeholders."

About Xenon arc

Xenon arc is a leading technology-enabled services provider of technical sales, support, technology and distribution solutions to clients and their SMB customers across the food & beverage, industrial, and chemical industries. Xenon arc's direct-to-market solutions provide end-customers with direct contact with a customized extension of client's sales, marketing, technical capabilities. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Xenon arc also serves South America and Europe through its teams in Brazil, Mexico and the Netherlands. Learn more at www.xenonarc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005009/en/