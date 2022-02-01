Nichiha Expands its Concrete Series Architectural Wall Panels with Corbosa

The Company Enhances its Line of Products with a new Industrial Design
Nichiha USA, a leading provider of innovative building material solutions, announced the debut of Corbosa—the newest addition to its Concrete Series line of fiber cement cladding products.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005108/en/
Corbosa Architectural Wall Panels in the color Moondust (Photo: Business Wire)
Taking the Look of Concrete to Unexpected Places
Inspired by the iconic architect Le Corbusier, Corbosa takes cues from his modern concrete designs. Available in two bold colors—Moondust and Shadow—Corbosa mimics the industrial look of wet concrete without the mess or expenses associated with traditional masonry. Corbosa comes in a 6-foot panel for horizontal applications and will be available to order in April.
The industrial architecture style employs a minimalist approach with clean lines, polished surfaces and the use of industrial materials such as concrete. Recently, concrete has seen a boost in popularity in the architectural community, especially in urban areas. Architects use concrete in everything from commercial projects, to multifamily housing or even as accents on modern single-family homes. Corbosa gives architects the concrete look they're after in an easy-to-install and maintain panel.
"With the addition of Corbosa to our Concrete Series, customers now have even more options to get the modern, industrial style they're after while enjoying the benefits of our architectural wall panels," said Jason Monday, vice president of sales and marketing at Nichiha. "They won't have to worry about their cladding cracking, rotting or fading, and they will have the convenience of installing Corbosa in any weather condition."
Other products in the Concrete Series include: IndustrialBlock with a distressed concrete design and EmpireBlock, which features a unique dimple that enhances its modern style.
About Nichiha USA
Nichiha USA, a subsidiary of Nichiha Corporation, is a leading manufacturer of high-functioning cladding for commercial and residential building applications. Founded in Japan in 1956, Nichiha now employs over 2800 employees at 13 locations worldwide. Nichiha creates long-term value for architects, builders and contractors through building material solutions that are durable and available in a breadth of colors, styles and textures, with customized support to meet any specification and help customers get the most out of their projects. To learn more, visit www.nichiha.com.
