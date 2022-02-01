South America Whey Protein Market Report 2022: Market is Estimated to Capture Revenue of $1,000.1 Million in 2026, at a CAGR of 6% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "South America Whey Protein Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The whey protein market of South America is estimated to capture the revenue of $1,000.1 million in 2026 and is expected to grow with a modest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Major economies like Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, and Chile in South America are estimated to boost milk production in the coming years. Overall the demand for whole milk in South America has been growing continuously due to increasing consumer preferences for derivative products such as cheese, yogurt, buttermilk, and whey protein.

The price, supply, demand, production, and milk yield affect the whey protein market, as milk is the only raw material required for production. The production cost of milk in most South American countries is amongst the lowest in the world and makes the region most attractive for milk sourcing.

Moreover, the growth of the dairy industry by implementing a modern production system is evident. Many international companies like Nestle, Fonterra, Arla Food, Agropur, and Parmalat are investing heavily in the region to bank on the low cost of production and Government support. A high degree of foreign engagement has ensured the technology know-how, effective marketing skills, and branding driving the growth of the dairy industry in the region.

Changing socio-economic conditions due to urbanization and shift in dietary patterns are the reasons for the growing demand for whey protein-based food and beverage products. The market for whey protein is expected to expand in South America, driven by the need for dietary proteins and protein-rich food and beverage products.

A larger younger population base and their leaning preferences towards health and fitness are expected to maintain the healthy consumption rate of whey protein during the forecast period. Brazil is a major whey protein market accounting for around 64% of the total whey protein market in the South American region.

The South American region has tremendous potential for expansion, considering the low level of awareness among the population. However, less infrastructural development to support the supply chain is restraining the region's wider supply of products.

South America's whey protein market has recorded significant growth in past years. Brazil leads the South American whey protein market with market revenue of $427.9 million in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Argentina accounts for 11% of the South America whey protein market share, which can be considered decent by considering the size and the population of the country. Moreover, the market revenue of whey protein in Argentina is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% for the next five years. Similarly, Columbia represents 8% of the whey market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% until 2023.

Other countries in the region combined account for 17% of the whey market share. There reasons like economic instability, political chaos, poverty, and issues with food supplies are responsible for the low growth rate in these countries.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Scope of the Study

1.3 Assumptions

2. Summary

2.1 Market Summary by Type

2.2 Market Summary by Application

2.3 Market Summary by Geography

3. Industry Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.1.1 Increasing awareness about health benefits of diet supplements

3.1.2 Growing use of whey proteins in functional food and beverages industry

3.1.3 Increasing demand for dietary proteins

3.2 Restraints

3.2.1 High cost of ingredients and production

3.2.2 Growing vegan population & whey protein alternatives

3.2.3 Health & safety concerns and undefined regulations

3.3 Opportunities

3.3.1 Growing dietary supplement prescription

3.3.2 Surging demand for high-quality protein in food industry

3.3.3 Increasing use of protein products in the personal care industry

3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5 Future Trends in Whey Protein Industry

3.6 Value Chain Analysis

3.7 Industry Policies & Regulations

3.8 Market Innovations

4. Market Size and Forecast

4.1 Market Share, Type

4.1.1 Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC)

4.1.2 Whey Protein Isolate (WPI)

4.1.3 Hydrolyzed Whey Protein (HWP)

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Market Share, Processing

4.2.1 Ultrafiltration

4.2.2 Ion Exchange

4.2.3 Hydrolysis

4.2.4 Others

4.3 Market Share, Application

4.3.1 Food

4.3.1.3 Infant Formula

4.3.1.2 Confectionary

4.3.1.3 Bakery

4.3.1.4 Snacks

4.3.1.5 Dairy Products

4.3.1.6 Meat Products

4.3.1.7 Others

4.3.2 Beverages

4.3.3 Dietary Supplements

4.3.4 Others

5. Country Market Share

5.1 South America

5.1.1 Brazil

5.1.2 Argentina

5.1.3 Colombia

5.1.4 Others

6. Competitive Analysis

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Growth Strategies of leading players

6.3 Investment and Development Prospects

6.3.1 Investment in past five years

6.3.2 Investment Opportunities

6.4 Price Trend Analysis

6.4.1 Product Classifications and Their Prices

6.4.2 Factors Influencing Prices

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Agropur MSI, LLC

7.2 Arla Foods

7.3 Carbery Group

7.4 Champignon-Hofmeister Group

7.5 DMK group

7.6 FriesiandCampina Ingredients

7.7 Glanbia Plc

7.8 Hilmar Cheese Company Inc

7.9 Lactalis Ingredients

7.10 Land O'Lakes Inc

7.11 Leprino Foods Co

7.12 Milk Specialties Global

7.13 Meggle Group

7.14 Saputo Ingredients

7.15 Fonterra Co-operative Group

7.16 Volac

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p5z0dv

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005783/en/