IMM and MeridianLink Expand Partnership, Integrating MeridianLink Collect with IMM eSign

IMM, the only eSignature provider specializing in eSignature and digital transaction solutions exclusively for financial institutions (FIs), announced today that it has expanded its long-time partnership with MeridianLink to provide community FIs with an enhanced collections processing solution. IMM's flagship eSignature platform, IMM eSign, is now integrated to provide embedded eSignature capabilities within MeridianLink Collect, a Saas, cloud-based collection solution.

MeridianLink Collect provides an all-inclusive, one-stop shop for users. They can track the status of signing without having to move from one system to another. Sending critical or sensitive documents to credit union members or bank customers can be facilitated directly through Collect and does not have to take place outside of the system. Consumers will ultimately benefit by saving time normally spent toggling between various third-party applications to accomplish collection activity tasks.

MeridianLink Collect was designed with simplicity in mind. It offers in-platform integrations as part of the company's continued investment in its partner marketplace, allowing users to conduct a wide scope of collections activities from within a single system, driving greater efficiency for FIs. With a wealth of other software products to integrate into, you can communicate electronically between the various business channels within the FI organization. "Through the MeridianLink Partner Marketplace, we have successfully partnered with IMM for many years, and with IMM eSign, users will be able to send document requests from Collect to multiple signing parties simultaneously," said Chris Maloof, chief product officer at MeridianLink.

Michael Ball, SVP at IMM, said, "We have long enjoyed our partnership with MeridianLink. Our two companies have similar philosophies when it comes to providing the best products and services for customers. These expanded capabilities enable us to offer real-time integration allowing community banks and credit unions to offer eSignatures for all document types. IMM, like MeridianLink, is dedicated to providing seamless integrations that enhance the end-user experience, increase overall productivity, and generate operational efficiencies across the institution. We are confident that IMM's long history of success will allow us to continue to build solutions in a meaningful way for our clients."

About IMM

For 25 years, IMM has been the premier provider of eSignature and Digital Transaction solutions designed exclusively for financial institutions. Today, more than 1,500 banks and credit unions use IMM's eSignature and Digital Transaction Management solutions across the Institution to elevate consumer experiences while streamlining back-office processes in a comprehensive, end-to-end digital processing environment.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® MLNK is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink provides services to more than 1,900 customers, including a majority of the financial institutions on Forbes' 2021 lists of America's Best Credit Unions and Banks. Further information can be found at www.meridianlink.com.

