China Defense Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts Report 2021-2026 Featuring AVIC Aircraft, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp, & Shenyang Aircraft Corporation - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "China Defense Market - Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Chinese defense expenditure recorded a CAGR of 6.19% during 2017-21 and stood at $196.5 billion in 2021. Over 2022-26, it is forecast to register a CAGR of 5.45% to value $257.4 billion in 2026.

China Defense Market - Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2026 report provides the market size forecast and the projected growth rate for the next five years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.

Territorial claims in the South China Sea and the increasing strength and assertiveness of the US have spurred the Chinese government to enhance its military capabilities. In order to achieve this, the Chinese government has approved a military modernization program, under which the Chinese Department of National Defense is expected to spend $490.4 billion over 2022-26 on the procurement of military hardware and the modernization of its armed forces.

The consequent demand for defense equipment will revolve around fighter and multirole aircraft, corvettes, infrastructure construction, submarines, naval vessels, and surveillance equipment.

This report offers detailed analysis of China defense market with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Drivers of Defense expenditure include Military modernization program, Dispute with India, Tension in the South China Sea. Major ongoing procurement programs include procurement of J-20 Black Eagle, Tang-class (Type 096), Y-20 multirole aircraft

Who Should Buy

Defence Startups, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Defence Planners, Aerospace and Defence Integrators, Venture Capital Firms, Government Agencies, Head of Marketing, Head of Sales, CEOs and Senior Executives.

The concerned stakeholders can utilize the report to identify high growth segments and customize their offerings to match the project requirements.

The Venture Capital Firms can utilize the project details, growth rate, and market size to identify and fund high potential startups.

Scope

China defense budget: detailed analysis of China FY2021 defense budget broken down into market size and market share. This is coupled with an examination of key current and future acquisitions.

Regulation: the procurement policy and process is explained. This is coupled with an analysis of China military doctrine and strategy to provide a comprehensive overview of China military regulation.

Security Environment: political alliances and perceived security threats to China are examined; there help to explain trends in spending and modernisation.

Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the China defense industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Defense Budget Assessment

Budgeting Process

Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast

Drivers Of Defense Expenditure

Analysis Of Defense Budget Allocation

Key Market Trends and Insights

Military Doctrine And Security Environment

Military Doctrine And Strategy

Primary Threat Perception

Political and Strategic Alliances

Geopolitical Social and Economic Scenario

Market Entry Strategy and Regulations

Procurement Policy and Process

Market Regulations and Market Entry Route

Key Challenges

Major M&A, Financing and Partnerships

Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

Market Attractiveness, 2021-26

Top Defense Segments By Value

Import And Export Market Dynamics

Import Market Dynamics

Export Market Dynamics

Defense Platform Acquisitions

Defense Platform Acquisitions By Value

J-20 Black Eagle

Y-20

H-20

Tang-class (Type 096)

J-18 Red Eagle

FC-31

KJ-600

PCL-181

Y-9

L-15 Falcon jet trainers

Z-18A

Z-10

Fleet Size

Competitive Landscape

Defense Companies Operating In China

Main Defense Companies

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

AVIC Aircraft

China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp

Shenyang Aircraft Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lza8lh

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005778/en/