China Defense Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts Report 2021-2026 Featuring AVIC Aircraft, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp, & Shenyang Aircraft Corporation - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "China Defense Market - Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Chinese defense expenditure recorded a CAGR of 6.19% during 2017-21 and stood at $196.5 billion in 2021. Over 2022-26, it is forecast to register a CAGR of 5.45% to value $257.4 billion in 2026.
China Defense Market - Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2026 report provides the market size forecast and the projected growth rate for the next five years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.
Territorial claims in the South China Sea and the increasing strength and assertiveness of the US have spurred the Chinese government to enhance its military capabilities. In order to achieve this, the Chinese government has approved a military modernization program, under which the Chinese Department of National Defense is expected to spend $490.4 billion over 2022-26 on the procurement of military hardware and the modernization of its armed forces.
The consequent demand for defense equipment will revolve around fighter and multirole aircraft, corvettes, infrastructure construction, submarines, naval vessels, and surveillance equipment.
This report offers detailed analysis of China defense market with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.
Drivers of Defense expenditure include Military modernization program, Dispute with India, Tension in the South China Sea. Major ongoing procurement programs include procurement of J-20 Black Eagle, Tang-class (Type 096), Y-20 multirole aircraft
Scope
- China defense budget: detailed analysis of China FY2021 defense budget broken down into market size and market share. This is coupled with an examination of key current and future acquisitions.
- Regulation: the procurement policy and process is explained. This is coupled with an analysis of China military doctrine and strategy to provide a comprehensive overview of China military regulation.
- Security Environment: political alliances and perceived security threats to China are examined; there help to explain trends in spending and modernisation.
- Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country's imports and exports over the last five years
- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the China defense industry.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Defense Budget Assessment
- Budgeting Process
- Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast
- Drivers Of Defense Expenditure
- Analysis Of Defense Budget Allocation
- Key Market Trends and Insights
- Military Doctrine And Security Environment
- Military Doctrine And Strategy
- Primary Threat Perception
- Political and Strategic Alliances
- Geopolitical Social and Economic Scenario
- Market Entry Strategy and Regulations
- Procurement Policy and Process
- Market Regulations and Market Entry Route
- Key Challenges
- Major M&A, Financing and Partnerships
- Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities
- Market Attractiveness, 2021-26
- Top Defense Segments By Value
- Import And Export Market Dynamics
- Import Market Dynamics
- Export Market Dynamics
- Defense Platform Acquisitions
- Defense Platform Acquisitions By Value
- J-20 Black Eagle
- Y-20
- H-20
- Tang-class (Type 096)
- J-18 Red Eagle
- FC-31
- KJ-600
- PCL-181
- Y-9
- L-15 Falcon jet trainers
- Z-18A
- Z-10
- Fleet Size
- Competitive Landscape
- Defense Companies Operating In China
- Main Defense Companies
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- AVIC Aircraft
- China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp
- Shenyang Aircraft Corporation
