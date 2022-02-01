Italy Cards and Payments Market Opportunities and Risks Report 2021-2025: Instruments, Card-Based, Merchant Acquiring, Ecommerce Payments, BNPL, Mobile, P2P, Bill, Alternative, Innovations - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Italy Cards and Payments - Opportunities and Risks to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Italian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits and cheques during the review-period (2017-21e).
The Italian government and the central bank are promoting electronic payments. In October 2019, the government developed the Progetto Italia Cashless plan, which aims to promote digital payments and reduce the use of cash payments. Various measures are being undertaken as part of this plan.
This includes incentivizing consumers via cashback bonuses for payments made using cards between December 2020 and June 2021 and lowering the maximum cash payment from €3,000 ($3,668.43) to €2,000 ($2,445.62) in July 2020. This limit is set to drop to €1,000 ($1,222.81) in January 2022. To promote merchant acceptance, the plan provides tax credits of 30% for merchants that accept card payments.
To boost digital payments, the government introduced the Receipt Lottery program in February 2021. The program is designed to reward consumers for making purchases using electronic methods of payment. To participate, consumers must register with the program online and link their Italian tax code. Once registered, a lottery code is generated.
Consumers are required to provide the lottery code at physical merchants at the time of purchase, after which consumers are entitled to receive one lottery ticket per €1 ($1.22)spent via digital methods of payment such as cards (capped at 1,000 tickets per transaction). The tickets are used for weekly, monthly, and yearly prize draws, with entrants eligible to win cash prizes. As of August 2021, the program had rewarded 1,000 registered users with prizes worth €15.6m ($19.1m) since inception.
The proliferation of digital-only banks is driving competition in the banking space, thus helping boost debit card holding. German digital-only bank N26 entered Italy in December 2015. The bank increased its customer base from 300,000 in January 2019 to 750,000 in May 2021. In November 2020, the bank launched N26 Smart - a premium account that includes the N26 Smart Mastercard debit card, which offers free international payments.
In January 2018, UniCredit introduced Buddybank in Italy. Meanwhile, in June 2020, Banca Mediolanum Group and banking software provider Temenos collaborated to launch Flowe. This digital-only bank focuses on younger segments, offering bank accounts, debit cards, and prepaid cards.
The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2021e-25f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.
Scope
- Current and forecast values for each market in the Italian cards and payments industry, including debit, credit, and charge cards
- Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits and cheques . It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.
- Ecommerce market analysis.
- Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Italian cards and payments industry.
- Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.
- Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards
- The competitive landscape of the Italian cards and payments industry
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Overview
- Payment Instruments
- Card-Based Payments
- Merchant Acquiring
- Ecommerce Payments
- Buy Now Pay Later
- Mobile Payments
- P2P Payments
- Bill Payments
- Alternative Payments
- Payment Innovations
- Job Analysis
- Payment Infrastructure and Regulation
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Nexi Payments
- Intesa Sanpaolo
- Agos
- BNP Paribas
- UniCredit Bank
- Deutsche Bank
- Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
- Banca di credito cooperativo
- Banco BPM
- Banca Carige
- Poste Italiane
- Banco Mediolanum
- Credito Emiliano
- Banca Sella
- UBI Banca
- PayPal
- Samsung Pay
- Google Pay
- Bankomat Pay
- Apple Pay
- PastePay
- Amazon Pay
- Klarna
- Nexi Pay
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kdxupa
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005775/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.