ZYUS Life Sciences Launches Two Softgel Cannabinoid Products for Direct to Patient Sales in Canada

New softgel capsule products further expand ZYUS' medical cannabinoid offerings and provide patients a precise method for dosing

ZYUS Life Sciences Inc. ("ZYUS"), a Canadian life sciences company leading scientific research and development in phyto-therapeutics, announced today that the company has launched two new cannabinoid products, Zylem™ 1:20 Softgel Capsules and Zylem™ 5:5 Softgel Capsules, both for direct sales and distribution to registered medical cannabis patients across Canada. The launch of these two new softgel products marks another important milestone in ZYUS' mission to elevate cannabinoids as a standard of care and leverage their transformational potential.

ZYUS manufactures its cannabinoid extracts in an industry leading, pharmaceutical-grade extraction facility, with all products undergoing rigorous testing and more than 450 points of quality control to ensure standardized formulations that patients and healthcare practitioners can depend upon.

The two Zylem™ Softgel Capsule products each have their own unique colour to provide patients with an easy way to identify and distinguish between ZYUS softgel capsule formulations. ZYUS places the utmost importance on ensuring our products are high-quality, consistent, easily administered and always available for the patients we serve.

"With the launch of Zylem™ Softgels, we are pleased to offer patients an additional cannabinoid delivery method to help manage their condition and associated symptoms," said ZYUS CEO Brent Zettl. "Our new Zylem™ Softgels provide patients with a convenient, simple, and precise method for dosing medical cannabinoids."

Zylem™ Softgel Capsules are available for direct sales and distribution to registered medical cannabis patients across Canada. Prospective patients or healthcare practitioners seeking more information about ZYUS or its products can visit ZYUS.ca or speak to a member of the ZYUS patient care team at 1-833-713-CARE (2273).

About ZYUS Life Sciences Inc.:

ZYUS is a Canadian-based life sciences company focused on the global development and commercialization of innovative cannabinoid-based therapeutics and product candidates. Through clinical research and IP development, we intend to deliver high-quality oils, softgel capsules, topical creams and other cannabinoid-based therapeutics and product candidates to patients worldwide. The ZYUS vision is to elevate cannabinoids as a standard of care and expand the potential of protein-based formulations in pursuit of a transformational impact on patients' lives. ZYUS: Advancing the Science of Well-Being. Visit www.zyus.com

