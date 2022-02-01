Daimler Embarks on a New Era as Mercedes-Benz Group

Renaming Mercedes-Benz Group AG marks completion of realignment

Full focus on passenger cars and vans in the luxury and premium segment

Leading role in electric mobility and vehicle software as a goal

Daimler AG will become Mercedes-Benz Group AG on February 1, 2022. Following the successful stock market debut of Daimler Truck, the Group's renewed focus on the automotive business is being underlined with a new name. The world-famous brand Mercedes-Benz was created in 1926 when the predecessor companies of Carl Benz and Gottlieb Daimler were merged with the aim of revolutionizing automobile production. The two pioneers had already presented their ground-breaking inventions independently of each other in 1886, heralding the beginning of the automotive age. In the course of the renaming of Daimler AG to Mercedes-Benz Group AG, the company's stock exchange symbol also changes from »DAI« to »MBG«. There will be no further changes for the shareholders. The shares of the Mercedes-Benz Group AG will remain listed on Germany's blue-chip DAX stock index.

Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG: "The renaming to Mercedes-Benz Group AG underlines our renewed strategic focus. In doing so, we want to make clear where we see the core of our company – building the most desirable cars in the world. The Mercedes star has always been a promise for the future: Changing the present in order to improve it. We want to continue this legacy of our founders by taking the lead in electric mobility and vehicle software."

Parallel to the renaming of Daimler AG, Daimler Mobility AG is also adapting its brand. Under the name Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG, doing business as Mercedes-Benz Financial Services in the U.S., the company offers mobility services for passenger cars and vans in the areas of financing, leasing and insurance.

With the renaming of Daimler, the company completes its historic realignment that began last year and has been approved by the shareholders with an overwhelming majority. On December 10, 2021, Daimler Truck Holding AG was launched as an independent company on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The new Mercedes-Benz Group is thus fully concentrating on its passenger car brands Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-EQ as well as vans. As a focused manufacturer with the most valuable luxury automotive brand in the world, the Group will be able to fully develop its economic potential in the future and better exploit its competitive strengths. Following the realignment of the original Daimler Group, Mercedes-Benz Group still holds a minority stake of 35% in Daimler Truck Holding AG, of this, around 5% are held in its pension assets.

Forward-looking statements:

Mercedes-Benz Group at a Glance

Mercedes-Benz Group AG is one of the world's most successful automotive companies. With Mercedes-Benz AG, the Group is one of the leading global suppliers of premium and luxury cars and vans. Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG offers financing, leasing, car subscription and car rental, fleet management, digital services for charging and payment, insurance brokerage, as well as innovative mobility services. The company founders, Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz, made history by inventing the automobile in 1886. As a pioneer of automotive engineering, Mercedes-Benz sees shaping the future of mobility in a safe and sustainable way as both a motivation and obligation. The company's focus therefore remains on innovative and green technologies as well as on safe and superior vehicles that both captivate and inspire. Mercedes-Benz continues to invest systematically in the development of efficient powertrains and sets the course for an all electric future: The brand with the three-pointed star pursues the goal to go all electric, where market conditions allow. Shifting from electric-first to electric-only, the world's pre-eminent luxury car company is accelerating toward an emissions-free and software-driven future. The company's efforts are also focused on the intelligent connectivity of its vehicles, autonomous driving and new mobility concepts as Mercedes-Benz regards it as its aspiration and obligation to live up to its responsibility to society and the environment. Mercedes-Benz sells its vehicles and services in nearly every country of the world and has production facilities in Europe, North and Latin America, Asia and Africa. In addition to Mercedes-Benz, the world's most valuable luxury automotive brand (source: Interbrand study, 20 Oct. 2021), Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-EQ and Mercedes me as well as the brands of Mercedes-Benz Mobility: Mercedes-Benz Bank, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services and Athlon. The company is listed on the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges (ticker symbol MBG). In 2020, the Group had a workforce of around 288,500 and sold 2.8 million vehicles. Group revenues amounted to €154.3 billion and Group EBIT to €6.6 billion.

