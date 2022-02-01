Owens Corning Spotlights Solutions, Resources and Strategies to Propel Roofing Contractors' Success in 2022

Owens Corning OC will deliver an experience designed to help roofing contractors drive their businesses forward at the 2022 International Roofing Expo (IRE), February 1-3 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Owens Corning booth (1619) at IRE highlights roofing products that fuse high-performance with beauty and style, along with practical tools and resources to help contractors grow their businesses and develop their teams.

The 2022 IRE Owens Corning exhibit includes:

Products that Perform in the Extreme and Behind the Scenes

Certain parts of the roof – particularly the nailing zone – are essential for wind-resistance. Both Oakridge® and Duration® Series Shingles deliver high-performance in the nailing zone. Oakridge® Shingles feature a double-layer nail zone and deliver up to 2X better nail pull-through resistance, up to 7X better nail blow-through resistance, and up to 1.5X better delamination resistance versus the top two competitors.*

Bringing an even higher level of performance to the rooftop, Duration® Series shingles feature a triple layer of reinforcement in the nailing zone that delivers up to 2.5X better nail pull-through resistance, up to 9X better nail blow-through resistance, and up to 2X better delamination resistance versus the top two competitors.* Contractors' confidence in Duration® Series shingles is reflected in data showing 9 out of 10 contractors agree that shingles are more securely fastened when nailed through a common bond in the nailing zone.

As the spring season approaches, severe storms and intense wind-driven rain are threats to homes' roofs. TruDefinition® Duration FLEX® shingles are designed to protect homes against stormy weather. The shingles are made with a proprietary blend of SBS polymer modified asphalt to deliver a rubberizing effect and offer the highest impact rating possible: UL 2218 Class 4. TruDefinition® Duration FLEX® shingles feature outstanding flexibility and enhanced durability and toughness, even under intense storm conditions. Like other Duration® Series shingles, Duration FLEX® shingles have a limited lifetime warranty and offer a 130-mph wind resistance limited warranty.

Patented SureNail® Technology is standard on all Duration® Series shingles. This technology features a wide, highly visible engineered fabric strip in the nailing area for a consistent, quality installation and outstanding gripping power. Ease of installation and handling on the jobsite is even more critical given today's tight labor supply and robust market demand. Details on nailing zone performance tests can be viewed on the Owens Corning website.

Components under the roof also contribute to performance. Synthetic underlayment offers several benefits compared to traditional felt products. Supporting worker safety and walkability on the roof, synthetic underlayments are also lighter, more tear-resistant and repel moisture. New in 2022, Owens Corning is introducing a high-performance synthetic underlayment, DeckDefense®, featuring TruTread™ technology for better walkability. The industry is also supporting efforts related to synthetic underlayment. Approved in late 2020, ASTM D8257 has been established for the sole purpose of determining suitability of synthetic underlayment product for use as steep-slope roofing underlayments. This new standard includes many tests and a level of performance that applies specifically to this category of products.

Beauty, Style and the Continued Confidence of Women Consumers

The 2022 Owens Corning Shingle Color of the Year, Bourbon, brings a transformative effect to a home's roof. As part of the TruDefinition® Duration® Designer product line, the shade delivers a versatile, smooth finish and straight-up style to the home's roof. Like previous Shingle Color of the Year shades, Bourbon integrates unique combinations of saturated colors for a rich, bold and dimensional effect that adds depth and style to the home's roof. Color and design style boards at IRE will showcase the versatile design options Bourbon inspires.

For the fifth consecutive year, Owens Corning has earned the Women's Choice Award. The award is based on a national survey with female consumers and honors Owens Corning's achievement as being the brand for which the most female customers would recommend roofing products to their family and friends.

"Given that more than 90% of female customers value the recommendation of others when making purchasing decisions, this award is a powerful indicator of Owens Corning's commitment to empowering women to make the best consumer choices," said Sue Burkett, marketing manager.

Owens Corning University Offerings to Work Even Smarter

Owens Corning University (OCU) is expanding its education toolbox for contractors and their teams. This comprehensive resource supports nearly every aspect of a contractor's roofing business including Power Hour webinars; on-demand learning modules; a robust learning hub packed with downloadable resources and a video training library; and new, shorter online courses. Content has been optimized to respect contractors' busy schedules and limited time. For example, the OCU "smart snacks" are free video "snacks" offering tips on roofing design and business development that can be consumed in 10 minutes or less. An expert resource is available for distributor partners' training to onboard with Owens Corning, while helping contractors get the most out of the network.

Join in the Booth Competition at IRE

A recent Owens Corning nationally broadcast TV program, Inside the Blueprint on FOX Business, offered a message about how the components of a roofing system work together to deliver total protection. During IRE, this message will be further illustrated in an exciting way, via a More Than Just a Roof® pinball challenge which brings an arcade experience to the Owens Corning booth. Contractors can battle to top the leaderboard in a head-to-head pinball competition, featuring a custom-made machine designed after your favorite pink mascot.

About Owens Corning:

At Owens Corning, our people and products make the world a better place. We are a global building and construction materials leader helping customers win in the market by providing innovative and sustainable solutions, which leverage our functional design and material science expertise and strong market positions. We are global in scope, with 19,000 employees in 33 countries united in our mission to build a sustainable future through material innovation. And we are human in scale, dedicated to generating value for our customers and shareholders, and making a difference in the communities where our people work and live. Founded in 1938 and based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, Owens Corning posted 2020 sales of $7.1 billion. For more information, visit www.owenscorning.com.

* Owens Corning testing against competing shingles with a wide single-layer nailing zone when following the manufacturer's installation instructions and nailed through the middle of the allowable nail zone.

