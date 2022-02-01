Global Body Contouring Device Product Market Landscape Report 2021: Recent Developments, Companies and Product Overview, Products Under Development - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Body Contouring Devices - Medical Devices Pipeline Product Landscape, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides comprehensive information about the Body Contouring Devices pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.
Body contouring devices apply ultrasound, thermal, radio frequency and infrared energy to improve the shape or appearance of the abdomen, arms, legs, and buttocks.
Scope
- Extensive coverage of the Body Contouring Devices under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Body Contouring Devices and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment / industry
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
2 Introduction
2.1 Body Contouring Devices Overview
3 Products under Development
3.1 Body Contouring Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Body Contouring Devices - Pipeline Products by Segment
3.3 Body Contouring Devices - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.4 Body Contouring Devices - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.5 Body Contouring Devices - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.6 Body Contouring Devices - Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 Body Contouring Devices - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Body Contouring Devices Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 Body Contouring Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 Body Contouring Devices Companies and Product Overview
5.1 Acoustiic Inc Company Overview
5.2 Biosculpture Technology, Inc. Company Overview
5.3 EP Global Communications Inc (Inactive) Company Overview
5.4 Jointechlabs Inc Company Overview
5.5 ManaMed Inc Company Overview
5.6 Medality Medical LLC Company Overview
5.7 NivaSonix, LLC Company Overview
5.8 Slender Medical Ltd. Company Overview
5.9 Soliton Inc Company Overview
5.10 Venus Concept Inc Company Overview
5.11 Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc Company Overview
6 Body Contouring Devices- Recent Developments
7 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Acoustiic Inc
- Biosculpture Technology, Inc.
- EP Global Communications Inc (Inactive)
- Jointechlabs Inc
- ManaMed Inc
- Medality Medical LLC
- NivaSonix, LLC
- Slender Medical Ltd.
- Soliton Inc
- Venus Concept Inc
- Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/flwp0p
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005761/en/
