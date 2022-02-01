ZAP Surgical Announces Installation of its Pioneering Radiosurgery Platform at Japanese Bullet Train Station

Utsunomiya Neurospine Center to Set New Standard of Patient Convenience for Novel, Non-Invasive Brain Tumor Treatments

ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. today announced installation of its first ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform in Japan. Using a new vault-free design that typically eliminates the need for costly shielded radiation treatment rooms, the new ZAP-X is located at the newly redeveloped Utsunomiya bullet train station in Japan's Tochigi Prefecture. Operated by the Utsunomiya Neurospine Center Symphony Hospital, the site will offer non-invasive outpatient treatments for many brain tumors that historically required invasive surgical procedures.

ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery platform undergoing installation, Utsunomiya, Japan (Photo: Business Wire)

Stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) is a well-studied treatment for many primary and metastatic brain tumors. Compared to conventional surgery, radiosurgery can provide equivalent to superior clinical outcomes, yet offers eligible patients a painless procedure with no anesthesia, no incision, and often no recovery period. Despite the advantages, significant radiation shielding costs and infrastructure requirements of previous-generation SRS systems have limited widespread access to this potentially life-saving therapy.

Taking advantage of technological innovations that for the first time make dedicated radiosurgery feasible outside of large academic hospital settings, this installation of the ZAP-X platform marks a significant step forward in making world-class SRS available to millions of potential patients that currently lack access.

"With an estimated 24-45% of cancer patients developing brain metastases during the course of their disease, ZAP-X now allows us to bring the most advanced SRS technology to a significant patient population - one that continues to grow, particularly as cancer survival rates improve," said Professor Phyo Kim, MD, PhD, lead for the ZAP-X program at Utsunomiya Neurospine Center, and former Chief Professor of Neurosurgery at Dokkyo University. "By bringing advanced radiosurgery to a convenient and entirely new setting outside of the large urban hospital, we look forward to working with ZAP to make SRS accessible to more patients in more places."

"The new Utsunomiya installation ushers in a new era of patient access and convenience to SRS, where patients from both near and far will be treated cost-effectively, without having to enter the congested Tokyo city center or crowded distant hospital," said Dr. John Adler, CEO and founder of ZAP Surgical, and Emeritus Dorothy & TK Chan Professor of Neurosurgery and Radiation Oncology at Stanford University.

Using a distinctive gyroscopic design, ZAP-X delivers hundreds of uniquely angled ionizing beams to precisely sculpt radiation to the unique contours of the tumor. With this unique approach, ZAP-X supports the clinical objective of protecting surrounding healthy brain tissue and patient neuro-cognitive function. Additionally, by significantly lowering incidental radiation dose to the body as compared to other multi-purpose radiation delivery systems, ZAP-X looks to set new standards in patient safety.

ZAP-X is also recognized for being the first and only dedicated SRS platform to no longer require hosting volatile radioactive isotopes in the clinical setting.

First patient treatments at Utsunomiya Neurospine Center are estimated to begin in early 2022.

ZAP-X received Japanese Shonin clearance in April 2020. For more about the ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery platform, please visit: https://zapsurgical.com/. Detailed system overview animations can be found at https://youtu.be/9ph-cdb5QO0 (English) and https://youtu.be/B6esYyYBWfQ (Japanese).

About ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc.

ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures the ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform. ZAP was founded in 2014 by Dr. John R. Adler, CEO and founder of ZAP Surgical, and Emeritus Dorothy & TK Chan Professor of Neurosurgery and Radiation Oncology at Stanford University. The ZAP-X platform incorporates a unique vault-free design that typically eliminates the need for costly shielded treatment rooms. ZAP-X also utilizes a modern linear accelerator to eliminate historical use of Cobalt-60. Learn more at www.zapsurgical.com, or follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/zapsurgical/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/ZapSurgical).

About Utsunomiya Neurospine Center

Utsunomiya Neurospine Center Symphony Clinic, inaugurated in December 2021, offers comprehensive neurological and neurosurgical services including related specialties, such as orthopedics, neuro-otology, neuro-urology and pediatric neuro-endocrinology. It provides surgical treatments encompassing specialties of spinal, vascular, endovascular, tumor and functional neurosurgery as well as the stereotactic radiosurgery using ZAP-X. The hospital is built as a part of complex (Symphony Project) made up of a convention center, offices, a commercial building, and hotels. It adjoins a bullet train station, which reaches to the center of Tokyo in 50 minutes. The terminal also serves conventional local lines and a new tram line.

