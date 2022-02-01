China Experiential Luxury Market Report 2021: Focus on Luxury Foodservice & Luxury Hotels - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Experiential Luxury in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Experiential Luxury in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Experiential Luxury market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.
It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Experiential Luxury retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Experiential luxury has witnessed rapid recovery in 2021, following the COVID-19 slump in 2020. Even though still experiencing regional lockdowns from time to time, experiential luxury is expected to recover to nearly the pre-COVID-19 level of sales in 2021.
Luxury hotels, as by far the largest component of experiential luxury, has seen a boost in both occupancy and average room rates since the start of 2021.
Product Coverage: Luxury Foodservice, Luxury Hotels.
Data Coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Experiential Luxury market
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop
Key Topics Covered:
Key Data Findings
- 2021 Developments
- Experiential Luxury Sees Rapid Recovery and Has Great Potential
Summary
- Luxury Goods in 2021: the Big Picture
- 2021 Key Trends
- Competitive Landscape
- Retailing Developments
- What Next for Luxury Goods?
