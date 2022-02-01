G2 Users Rank ON24 the Top Webinar Software for Third Consecutive Quarter

Enterprise and midmarket users rank ON24 Webcast Elite highest in customer satisfaction

ON24 ONTF today announced that enterprise and midmarket users rated ON24 Webcast Elite as the #1 webinar software for the third consecutive quarter on G2, one of the largest software marketplace and services review platforms. Based on user reviews, ON24 ranked highest in customer satisfaction and largest in market presence among all webinar products in the G2 Grid Report for Webinar Software Winter 2021.

Companies use ON24 Webcast Elite to deliver live, simulive, and on-demand interactive webinars that drive customer engagement and provide rich first-person data to generate demand, enable partners, and convert prospects. With the added capability to watch live webinars directly in ON24 Engagement Hub, marketers can bring their live and on-demand webinars together with their multimedia assets to provide audiences a central content destination and track all digital engagement activities.

"Thanks to our loyal customers for their continued recognition of ON24 as the best solution for webinar marketing," said Sharat Sharan, founder and CEO at ON24. "Audiences have higher expectations to engage, network, and interact during digital experiences. Marketers rely on ON24 to integrate sales at peak points of prospect and customer interest to accelerate revenue and growth."

G2 is used by 2,000 companies and more than five million buyers each month. The G2 Grid represents the voice of real software users, rating products based on G2 user product reviews and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products are ranked by customer satisfaction and market presence.

ON24 Webcast Elite is part of the ON24 platform, which also includes ON24 Go Live, ON24 Virtual Conference, ON24 Breakouts, ON24 Engagement Hub, ON24 Target, ON24 Intelligence, and ON24 Connect. Companies can deliver digital experiences that create deep engagement, capture first-person data, and provide AI-driven personalization, as well as seamlessly integrate audience insights with marketing automation, CRM, and collaboration systems.

To download the G2 report and learn why ON24 Webcast Elite ranked #1 among enterprise and midmarket users, visit on24.com/webinar-software/.

About ON24

ON24 provides a leading cloud-based hybrid engagement platform that makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences to drive measurable business growth. Today, we are helping over 2,000 companies worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturing companies, convert millions of prospects to buyers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and always-on multimedia experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement, powered by AI, which enables businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws. In some cases, such statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "convert," "believe," "plan," "future," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including our ability to sustain our recent revenue growth rate, attract new customers and expand sales to existing customers; fluctuation in our performance, our history of net losses and expected increases in our expenses; competition in our markets and any decline in demand for our solutions; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities and otherwise manage our growth; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; disruptions or other issues with our technology or third-party services; compliance with data privacy, import and export controls, customs, sanctions and other laws and regulations; intellectual property matters; and matters relating to our common stock, along with the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

© 2022 ON24, Inc. All rights reserved. ON24 and the ON24 logo are trademarks owned by ON24, Inc., and are registered in the United States Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. The other referenced trademarks and service marks are also owned by ON24, Inc. and may be registered in some countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005465/en/