Funnel Leasing Completes SOC 2 Type II Certification

Renter-Centric Service Provider Set Bars for Heightened Security Measures in Multifamily Industry After Six Month External Audit

Funnel Leasing, the only renter-centric leasing platform, today announced the company has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type II Compliance Certification. The achievement comes after six months of testing and auditing and reinforces Funnel's commitment to ensuring the security of its clients' (and their customers') privacy and data and confirms that all system requirements were achieved based on the trust services criteria relevant to the security standards set forth by AICPA.

SOC II is an auditing procedure designed to ensure that service organizations can securely manage data to protect the interests and privacy of their clients. The Funnel IT, Finance and Operations teams began working toward enhancing their overall data security policies in 2021 as part of the SOC 2 Type I requirements and on January 12, 2022, the company received the issued report from and is officially SOC 2 Type II compliant.

"Data security is paramount at Funnel, and something that continues to be top of mind for our customers and their renters," said Mike O'Toole, Funnel Leasing Co-founder & CTO. "Today's independent confirmation of our security enhancements and becoming SOC 2 Type II compliant continues to demonstrate our leadership in the multifamily space and commitment to ensuring personal data remains private."

"We're committed to a resident-first mentality, and that promise extends to protecting their data and privacy," said Scott Moore, Cortland's Chief Technology Officer. "Funnel's SOC 2 Type II Certification demonstrates a similar commitment and as clients we are excited with the progress they've made toward our data and most importantly that of our residents."

As part of the Type II Certification, Funnel implemented incident response plans, formalized and documented policies surrounding security and availability, and had a third party penetration test performed.

Existing Funnel clients will enjoy heightened security and greater protection for their customer data. To learn more about Funnel's products and how security is top of mind at each step, including Engage: CRM, Convert: online leasing, Amplify: virtual leasing agent, and Signal: syndication request a demo here.

About Funnel Leasing

Funnel's renter-centric solutions revolutionize the antiquated process of finding a home into an enjoyable experience. We believe all renters deserve a seamless, simple and personalized journey. We provide leasing and communication tools that are intuitive and obliterate repetitive tasks -- driving more efficient leasing. Join us as we help leading property management teams create tomorrow's rental experience at funnelleasing.com.

