WestRock Announces Plans to Construct New Corrugated Box Facility in the Pacific Northwest

WestRock Company WRK announced plans today to build a new corrugated box plant in Longview, Washington, to meet the growing demand from WestRock's regional customers in the Pacific Northwest.

"WestRock's corrugated packaging business in the Pacific Northwest continues to perform well, with strong relationships with customers in attractive growth markets," said David B. Sewell, chief executive officer, WestRock. "Our new corrugated packaging plant will enable our team in this region to serve these customers even better in the future, with a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that will provide new capabilities and efficiencies for our customers."

The new plant will serve all industry segments and markets in the Pacific Northwest. When completed, this new plant will replace the company's existing corrugated operations in Longview. The new plant will be co-located with the Longview paper mill operations and will increase the integration of the mill's containerboard.

Forward-looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding plans to build a new corrugated box plant in Longview, Washington; that we will experience and be able to meet growing demand from our regional customers in the Pacific Northwest; that the new plant will enable us to serve customers even better in the future, with a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility; that the new plant will provide new capabilities and efficiencies for our customers; and that the new plant will increase the integration of Longview paper mill's containerboard. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, plans or forecasts and are typically identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "target," "prospects," "potential" and "forecast," and other words, terms and phrases of similar meaning. Forward looking statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties. We caution readers that forward- looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Our businesses are subject to a number of general risks that would affect any such forward-looking statements. These risks are described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Item 1A under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2021.

About WestRock

WestRock WRK partners with our customers to provide differentiated, sustainable paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock's team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005466/en/