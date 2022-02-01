Mueller Industries, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Mueller Industries, Inc. MLI today reported 2021 fourth quarter and full year results.

Fourth Quarter metrics:

Operating income was $172.1 million, up 165%.

Net sales were $956.4 million, up 42%.

Net income was $125.6 million versus $36.4 million.

Diluted EPS was $2.21 versus $0.64.

Cash provided by operations was $130.2 million.

Full Year metrics:

Operating income was $655.8 million, up 167%.

Net sales were $3.8 billion, up 57%.

Net income was $468.5 million versus $139.5 million.

Diluted EPS was $8.25 versus $2.47.

Cash provided by operations was $311.7 million.

*Comparisons to prior year periods

Quarter Commentary

The average price of copper was 34.3 percent higher than in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net sales growth was driven by volume growth in our US businesses, higher prices primarily attributable to the rise in COMEX copper, and the contributions of our recently acquired H&C Flex business, which is recorded under our Climate segment.

The Company recorded a loss of $1.8 million on its investment in Tecumseh during the quarter, compared to income of $10.0 million in the previous year quarter, which included a pre-tax gain of $11.6 million from a land sale.

During the quarter we acquired the majority ownership of the Mueller Middle East copper tube mill in Bahrain. This mill is geographically well positioned to serve markets in the Middle East and Northern Africa.

Full Year Commentary

The results included $57.8 million of gains from the sale of businesses.

The average price of copper was 51.6 percent higher than in 2020.

Net sales growth of $1.4 billion was driven by volume growth in almost every business, higher selling prices primarily resulting from the rise in COMEX copper, and full year reported sales of acquired businesses.

During the year, $330.7 million of debt was repaid leaving a balance of $1.9 million at year-end. The Company's $400.0 million credit facility is undrawn and cash and cash equivalents totaled $87.9 million.

Operating Highlights and Outlook:

Greg Christopher, CEO, commented, "Our exceptional results in the fourth quarter capped our second consecutive year of record earnings. The strength our businesses exhibited throughout the year was fueled by solid demand and outstanding operational execution by our team in the face of significant inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions, and extensive labor shortages."

With regard to the outlook, he added, "We anticipate continued momentum in the building construction and industrial markets in 2022, both important end markets for our businesses. Mueller is well positioned to build upon its success as we start the new year with healthy order books and our manufacturing facilities operating at highly efficient levels."

Mueller Industries, Inc. MLI is an industrial corporation whose holdings manufacture vital goods for important markets such as air, water, oil and gas distribution; climate comfort; food preservation; energy transmission; medical; aerospace and automotive. It includes a network of companies and brands throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These include economic and currency conditions, continued availability of raw materials and energy, market demand, pricing, competitive and technological factors, and the availability of financing, among others, as set forth in the Company's SEC filings. The words "outlook," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe," "target," "encourage," "anticipate," "appear," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. The Company has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this report.

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended (In thousands, except per share data) December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 Net sales $ 956,357 $ 675,851 $ 3,769,345 $ 2,398,043 Cost of goods sold 726,594 553,507 2,938,989 1,966,161 Depreciation and amortization 11,633 11,955 45,390 44,843 Selling, general, and administrative expense 48,729 44,649 184,052 159,483 Gain on sale of businesses (3,001 ) — (57,760 ) — Litigation settlement, net — — — (22,053 ) Impairment charges 261 736 2,829 3,771 Operating income 172,141 65,004 655,845 245,838 Interest expense (258 ) (4,010 ) (7,709 ) (19,247 ) Environmental expense (982 ) (3,488 ) (5,053 ) (4,454 ) Redemption premium — — (5,674 ) — Pension plan termination expense — (17,835 ) — (17,835 ) Other income, net 947 287 3,730 4,887 Income before income taxes 171,848 39,958 641,139 209,189 Income tax expense (44,862 ) (12,698 ) (165,858 ) (55,321 ) (Loss) income from unconsolidated affiliates, net of foreign tax (288 ) 9,994 (157 ) (10,219 ) Consolidated net income 126,698 37,254 475,124 143,649 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,097 ) (834 ) (6,604 ) (4,156 ) Net income attributable to Mueller Industries, Inc. $ 125,601 $ 36,420 $ 468,520 $ 139,493 Weighted average shares for basic earnings per share 56,104 55,869 56,011 55,821 Effect of dilutive stock-based awards 796 673 787 569 Adjusted weighted average shares for diluted earnings per share 56,900 56,542 56,798 56,390 Basic earnings per share $ 2.24 $ 0.65 $ 8.36 $ 2.50 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.21 $ 0.64 $ 8.25 $ 2.47 Dividends per share $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.52 $ 0.40

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, CONTINUED (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended (In thousands) December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 Summary Segment Data: Net sales: Piping Systems Segment $ 652,466 $ 454,535 $ 2,600,030 $ 1,583,002 Industrial Metals Segment 176,226 133,507 703,363 472,159 Climate Segment 130,428 93,148 495,414 370,131 Elimination of intersegment sales (2,763 ) (5,339 ) (29,462 ) (27,249 ) Net sales $ 956,357 $ 675,851 $ 3,769,345 $ 2,398,043 Operating income: Piping Systems Segment $ 142,482 $ 43,106 $ 486,287 $ 165,719 Industrial Metals Segment 27,077 15,662 85,475 54,065 Climate Segment 21,757 13,279 85,536 56,802 Unallocated expenses (19,175 ) (7,043 ) (1,453 ) (30,748 ) Operating income $ 172,141 $ 65,004 $ 655,845 $ 245,838

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 87,924 $ 119,075 Accounts receivable, net 471,859 357,532 Inventories 430,244 315,002 Other current assets 28,976 33,752 Total current assets 1,019,003 825,361 Property, plant, and equipment, net 385,562 376,572 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,510 29,301 Other assets 300,861 297,334 $ 1,728,936 $ 1,528,568 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current portion of debt $ 811 $ 41,283 Accounts payable 180,793 147,741 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 6,015 6,259 Other current liabilities 194,820 144,360 Total current liabilities 382,439 339,643 Long-term debt 1,064 286,593 Pension and postretirement liabilities 17,533 26,841 Environmental reserves 17,678 21,256 Deferred income taxes 14,347 16,842 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 17,099 21,602 Other noncurrent liabilities 21,813 14,731 Total liabilities 471,973 727,508 Total Mueller Industries, Inc. stockholders' equity 1,222,118 776,745 Noncontrolling interests 34,845 24,315 Total equity 1,256,963 801,060 $ 1,728,936 $ 1,528,568

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For the Year Ended (In thousands) December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities Consolidated net income $ 475,124 $ 143,649 Reconciliation of consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 45,655 45,162 Stock-based compensation expense 9,822 8,570 Provision for doubtful accounts receivable 1,216 1,208 Loss from unconsolidated affiliates 157 10,219 Non-cash pension plan termination expense — 11,642 Gain on sale of businesses (57,760 ) — (Gain) loss on disposals of assets (769 ) 132 Redemption premium 5,674 — Impairment charges 2,829 3,771 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 7,413 (4,046 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired and sold: Receivables (124,708 ) (76,404 ) Inventories (119,514 ) 5,207 Other assets 919 20,609 Current liabilities 73,755 74,097 Other liabilities (5,467 ) (1,142 ) Other, net (2,645 ) 2,399 Net cash provided by operating activities 311,701 245,073 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from sale of assets, net of cash transferred 2,302 181 Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash sold 81,884 — Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (30,206 ) (72,648 ) Capital expenditures (31,833 ) (43,885 ) Payment received for (issuance of) notes receivable 8,539 (9,270 ) Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (1,613 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 29,073 (125,622 )

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, CONTINUED (Unaudited) For the Year Ended (In thousands) December 25,

2021 December 26,

2020 Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid to stockholders of Mueller Industries, Inc. (29,137 ) (22,341 ) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (9,722 ) — Issuance of long-term debt 595,000 190,038 Repayments of long-term debt (920,610 ) (246,898 ) Repayment of debt by consolidated joint ventures, net (5,113 ) (259 ) Repurchase of common stock (4,864 ) (5,574 ) Payment of contingent consideration (1,250 ) (7,000 ) Net cash received (used) to settle stock-based awards 85 (230 ) Debt issuance costs (1,111 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (376,722 ) (92,264 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,052 ) 2,147 (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (37,000 ) 29,334 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the year 127,376 98,042 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the year $ 90,376 $ 127,376

