Stash Rewards Adds Three Unique Colorado Hotels to Award-Winning Points Program

Independent Hotels Come Together To Compete with the Chains

Stash Hotel Rewards, the award-winning loyalty program for independent hotels, today announced that it has partnered with three of Colorado's most distinctive properties - the S.L.umber Yard, The Green Bridge Inn and The Pad Silverthorne. With the addition of these properties to the Stash Rewards program, members can now choose from six independent hotel partners in Colorado that offer a truly unique hospitality experience, and be rewarded for their stay.

Unlike chain hotel loyalty programs that tout the uniformity of their properties, Stash Rewards celebrates the diversity of the 180 hotels in its network - including the 60 new partners that joined the program in 2021.

"We seek out the truly independent hotel partners with extraordinary reputations," said Jeff Low, founder and CEO of Stash Rewards. "These new properties are so distinctive, but so connected to their location and their community. They are the opposite of the mass-produced experiences travelers find at chains."

The expansion of Stash's partner network in Colorado comes at a time of surging interest in independent hotels among "staycationers" across the United States. According to Stash data, more travelers are now taking staycations than ever before as Stash is seeing heavy member activity at hotels in their own market. An August 2020 survey by Statista revealed that 63 percent of adults in the United States had taken this type of holiday.

"People are taking fewer trips and they are staying closer to home," Low said. "Experts predict this is going to be a continuing trend, and Colorado has a lot to offer people who want to vacation in their own backyard – so the timing of our new partners couldn't be more perfect."

Travelers who prefer distinctive stays over chain hotels can join Stash for free at www.stashrewards.com. Stash members can discover, book, and earn free nights at one-of-a-kind independent hotels across the U.S., Central America and the Caribbean. Stash points never expire, and redemption is simple, without blackout dates or category restrictions found in many chain programs. Stash partner hotels also provide members with exclusive travel deals and member-only rates.

About Stash Hotel Rewards

Since 2010, Stash Hotel Rewards has liberated travelers from the uninspired offerings of existing hotel reward programs by making it easy to break free from big, bland hotel chains and stay at amazing hotels. Stash was founded on a belief in the happiness-producing power of traveling to places that convey a unique and interesting story. It's a belief that is shared with the independent hoteliers and the independently-minded travelers the company was created to serve.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005337/en/