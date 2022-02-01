CyberSaint STRONGER 2022 Conference Call for Speakers is Open!

CyberSaint, the developer of the leading platform delivering cyber risk automation, today announced that the company is seeking speaker submissions for its virtual STRONGER conference, set to occur September 13th-15th 2022. The virtual conference is free to attend and will span three days including multiple tracks: Frameworks, Security, & Risk, Transforming the C-Suite, and InfoSec 360. Abstracts for each of the themes can be found below.

Each day will feature a keynote presentation from CyberSaint and industry thought leaders along with multiple breakout sessions. CyberSaint is seeking speakers from our community who are looking to increase awareness and further position themselves as subject matter experts in their field to a new audience.

To be considered, please submit the following through the speaker submission form.

Name of the speaker and company

A brief professional bio of the speaker

Proposed title of the talk

A 1-2 paragraph proposed abstract for your breakout session

Which track/theme you would like to be considered for

Conference Tracks:

Frameworks, Security, & Risk

With businesses embracing digital transformation at an unprecedented rate, the legacy approach to risk and compliance management - an emphasis on governance and compliance with limited risk focus, is failing. Join speakers in this track as they cover essential frameworks, leading security practices, and illustrate how cyber and IT risk management, when brought to the fore, enables business growth in the digital age.

Transforming the C-Suite

Whether digitally transformed or digitally native, organizations cannot silo cyber security and risk cannot within IT. With technology adoption being easier than ever, executive leadership across the business must acknowledge that cybersecurity is now a necessary component of their role and transform themselves to meet the challenge. Information security leaders must also be prepared to evolve themselves, as leaders and educators, to assist in these and other transformation efforts. For business leaders, become more educated in cybersecurity and learn how you fit into the greater cyber and IT risk management landscape. For CISOs, learn how you can transform your role to support your organization and fellow C-suite members in the digital age.

InfoSec 360

The velocity of change within the cybersecurity landscape has only accelerated in recent years. In this track, see retrospectives of the hacks and attacks of 2022 as well as predictions from the industry's foremost thought leaders for the year to come and how to prepare. This track will explore innovations in the people, process, and technology of cybersecurity and the forces that are driving these trends to emerge.

About CyberSaint

CyberSaint's mission is to empower today's organizations to build a cybersecurity program that is as clear, actionable, and measurable as any other business function. CyberSaint's solutions empower teams, CISOs, and Boards to measure, mitigate, and communicate risk with agility and alignment.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005373/en/