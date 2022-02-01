EVgo and Meijer Energize First of 5 New Public Fast Charging Stations in the Midwest

Station launch marks EVgo's continued charging infrastructure expansion with retail site host partners

EVgo Inc. EVGO, the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) and only public network powered by 100% renewable electricity, and Meijer, a Midwestern retailer, today announced the opening of the first EVgo public fast charging station at Meijer stores. EVgo's latest stations with Meijer are part of EVgo and the retailer's previously announced partnership, and are capable of 100 kW to 350 kW fast charging. EVgo and Meijer's first sites under the partnership are in key Midwestern cities across Michigan and Ohio. The stations will add to the over 800 fast charging locations in EVgo's network and build on its growing base of over 310,000 customer accounts – reflecting the company's continued leadership in building out charging infrastructure and its mutually rewarding collaborations with retail site host partners.

"Our partnership with EVgo provides another way for us to serve our community and further our commitment to sustainability," said Erik Petrovskis, Meijer Director of Environmental Compliance and Sustainability. "The EV charging stations provide a convenience to our customers and community, and we are excited to be a part of the transition to electric vehicles."

"EVgo has long been committed to working with first class partners to provide our customers with a first class charging experience," said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. "Between our shared dedication to protecting the planet and putting customers first, EVgo and Meijer are a natural fit. We look forward to building on our recent efforts around the Midwest to keep adding more EVgo stations to Meijer supercenter locations."

EVgo and Meijer have both demonstrated leadership and commitment to sustainability for years. For over a decade, EVgo has provided access to convenient charging locations for hundreds of thousands of EV drivers, while Meijer has offered EV charging solutions for its customers at many supercenters for over a decade. The implementation of the new public fast charging stations comes on the heels of recent traction around EV adoption in the Midwestern region, as the governors of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin recently established the Regional Electric Vehicle Midwest Coalition -- or "REV Midwest" -- in an effort to create jobs, lower carbon emissions and promote greater public health and safety. The retailer's relationship with EVgo builds upon its existing sustainability initiatives, as well as those recently announced by REV Midwest, to increase access to EV charging infrastructure across its more than 250 supercenters within Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois and Wisconsin.

About EVgo

EVgo EVGO is the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 800 fast charging locations, EVgo's owned and operated charging network serves over 68 metropolitan areas across 35 states and more than 310,000 customer accounts. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet.

About Meijer

Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

