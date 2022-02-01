IHOP® Announces Its First-Ever Month of Giving, Culminating in the Return of National Pancake Day® on Tuesday, March 1

Month of Giving Kicks Off February 1: IHOP Accepting Donations Ahead of National Pancake Day to Benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and Other Charities

Guests Can Do Good for a Good Cause and Enjoy a Free Short Stack of Buttermilk Pancakes from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., March 1, 2022, in Restaurant

Today IHOP® announced its kick-off to the brand's first-ever "Month of Giving," which will culminate with the return of National Pancake Day® on Tuesday, March 1 at participating restaurants nationwide. IHOP is making it the sweetest year yet by welcoming guests back to dining rooms on March 1, 2022 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a free Short Stack of Buttermilk pancakes* and helping change kids' health by funding critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services at local children's hospitals.

This year, guests do not have to wait until National Pancake Day to show their support. Starting today, through March 1, IHOP will begin a "Month of Giving" to accept guests' donations for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other local charities, including Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

"For the past 16 years, IHOP has celebrated its own national holiday, National Pancake Day, a one-day, in-restaurant event where guests enjoy a free Short Stack together under IHOP's blue roof," said Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP. "We know that our restaurants are an integral part of the communities that we serve, and for more than 63 years, we've prided ourselves on giving back to where our guests live, work, and play. Our Month of Giving event has an important purpose as every dollar raised during IHOP's National Pancake Day campaign stays local and supports the nearest children's hospital associated with the charity partners."

Since the first National Pancake Day, IHOP guests have raised over $30 million for various children's hospitals throughout the country. In 2022, guests are encouraged to donate in restaurants on-check by rounding up to the nearest dollar (with the change going to the charity), through purchasing wall tags in restaurants for a $1 donation, or by adding a donation while ordering online via ihop.com. There is also the option to directly donate to each charity by visiting www.ihop.com/en/national-pancake-day.

"Now more than ever, children's hospitals need their community's support, so that kids continue to receive the best possible care," said Teri Nestel, president and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "IHOP's National Pancake Day is a fun way to do just that – it brings us together to support kids and families, while enjoying a stack of delicious pancakes. These pancakes with a purpose give member hospitals hope and promise that we'll each do our part in keeping children safe and spirits unbroken. When we change kids' health, we change the future – for all of us."

Follow IHOP's social media channels and visit www.IHOP.com for updates and check times of participating locations.

*Dine-in only. One free short stack (three buttermilk pancakes) per guest. Hours may vary by participating restaurant.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES, LLC

For more than 63 years, IHOP has been a leader, innovator and expert in all things breakfast, any time of day. The chain offers 65 different signature, fresh, made-to-order breakfast options, a wide selection of popular lunch and dinner items, including Ultimate Steakburgers. IHOP restaurants offer guests an affordable, everyday dining experience with warm and friendly service. As of September 30, 2021, there are 1,750 IHOP restaurants around the world, including restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam as well as Canada, Ecuador, India, Mexico, Pakistan, Panama and Peru. IHOP restaurants are franchised by affiliates of Glendale, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. DIN.

ABOUT CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITALS

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children's hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

