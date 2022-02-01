ACCELQ Announces 100% Growth in Annual Revenue as Adoption of its No-Code Test Automation Technology Soars

Over 1.1 million business processes were automated on the ACCELQ platform, with solid momentum among the leading companies in health care, financial services, and travel

Doubled overall team size and expanded into the Australia/New Zealand region

Test automation innovations continue with ACCELQ 5.0—biggest release ever that includes ACCELQ Mobile, Virtualization, ACCELQ Cloud Labs

ACCELQ, the leading AI-powered continuous test automation platform, recently concluded a year of record results and is poised for rapid growth. In 2021, ACCELQ saw revenue growth of 100% over the previous year, as hundreds of customers took advantage of the company's modern, cloud-native platform to automate over 1.1 million business processes and execute more than eight million tests. Many of the Fortune 500 companies in the health care, financial services, and travel industries use ACCELQ to deliver high-quality applications faster.

"ACCELQ is proving to be a great investment for our organization as it is playing an important role in achieving our goals in the area of continuous delivery," said a VP of DevOps at one of the nation's largest grocery retail chains. "It helped us accelerate the pace at which we automate our functional tests, leveraging a powerful machine learning and predictive analytics engine. It drastically cut down the time it takes to complete execution of automated tests."

Personnel Growth and Key Market Expansion

The company continues to expand rapidly, with twice as many team members as a year ago. The business also expanded into the Australia/New Zealand market, opening an office in Sydney to serve customers in that region. ACCELQ also has offices in San Francisco and Dallas.

"The adoption of low-code/no-code technology signals a huge transformation in the way that companies approach the adoption of packaged apps and cloud apps, as well as the latest development practices," said ACCELQ Founder and CEO Mahendra Alladi. "After doubling our revenue in 2021, we're on track for more rapid growth in 2022 thanks to our no-code, automation-first platform that is cloud-native and uniquely aligned with where industries and technology are heading."

Industry Recognition and Validation

Leading industry research firms have recognized ACCELQ for its innovative approach to test automation. GartnerⓇ recognized ACCELQ as a Representative Vendor in its Market Guide for AI-Augmented Software Testing Tools. Additionally, Forrester named ACCELQ as a leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Continuous Functional Test Automation Suites, Q2 2020.

Following a significant product release in 2021 (ACCELQ 5.0), which included the addition of a new mobile product line as well as virtualization and ACCELQ Cloud Labs, the company plans to release ACCELQ Live in early 2022 to expand on its continuous testing platform.

"We have proven to reduce up to 70% of the cost spent in manual testing and increase speed by three times," said ACCELQ's Chief Product and Strategy Officer Guljeet Nagpaul. "Businesses do not need an army of developers with super-specialized skill sets. Less-experienced manual testers can use our cost-effective, codeless tools to automate testing without a steep learning curve."

About ACCELQ

ACCELQ offers AI-powered codeless test automation and management built on a cloud-native platform. We provide a unified platform for web, mobile, API, database and packaged apps. Our automation-first, codeless capabilities make it easy to use for testing teams without deep programming expertise. ACCELQ allows businesses to achieve 3x productivity and over 70% savings with its industry-first autonomics-based automation platform. ACCELQ was named as a leader in the Forrester WaveTM: Continuous Test Automation Suites, Q2 2020 report.

