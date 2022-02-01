GOJA Announces Significant Growth, Hires Finance Veteran to Lead During Expansion

GOJA remains on track to double its revenue growth year-over-year to reach $1B within five years

New CFO brings 25 years of experience with proven track record of business growth to drive GOJA's rapid market expansion

GOJA, the industry leader in creating, buying, and scaling Amazon-focused brands, announced today that the company achieved double-digit year-over-year growth and that the business is on track to double each year on its path to reach $1B in revenue. Key to GOJA's success during this rapid expansion is the addition of industry veteran Tony Patao as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Patao is a seasoned executive with decades of experience leading global Fortune 100 companies through business transformation and growth in diverse industries and will help propel GOJA into its next phase of M&A expansion.

Patao is the latest to join GOJA as the company rapidly scales, strategically growing its team of Amazon experts by 40% from 2020 to 2021. This expansion of personnel positions GOJA to continue leading the market as an expert Amazon operator and aggregator with global operations in three regions: North America, South America and Asia. James Cline remains with the organization in a senior leadership role continuing to build on the successful foundation he built with the finance team.

GOJA is the only company in the marketplace with over a decade of experience, technology and team to develop new brands, drive immediate growth of acquired businesses, and create additional revenue through new product launches.

Leading Business Development to Scale M&A Growth and Financial Transformation

The addition of Patao will strengthen GOJA's leadership team and help accelerate GOJA's organic growth and growth from acquisitions. Patao brings over 25 years of industry experience leading financial transformation at companies including National Beverage, Revlon, Medtronic, PepsiCo, Ryder System and Arthur Andersen. Patao comes to GOJA with proven ability to analyze complex business issues across diverse industries, develop sound business strategies and successfully implement transformational change and growth initiatives.

"As we continue to rapidly expand our portfolio of brands, Tony brings the financial discipline and rigor we need to grow the business exponentially," said Walter Gonzalez, CEO and president of GOJA. "We're already driving robust growth, year-over-year, and have plans to accelerate this pace. Tony's experience executing successful M&As at Fortune 100 consumer packaged goods companies, paired with his visionary leadership and robust financial expertise, is a perfect match for the GOJA executive team and we're excited to welcome him as CFO."

"The Amazon aggregator space has seen an impressive surge over the past few years with companies in the industry raising billions of dollars in 2021 alone," Patao said. "GOJA is well-positioned for impressive growth in the market, and I'm excited to join a team that has a proven track record as both an Amazon aggregator and operator."

About GOJA

Founded in 2009, GOJA powers e-commerce by creating, buying, and scaling Amazon-focused brands. As one of the largest Amazon sellers in the world, GOJA has developed a proprietary brand integration platform that has powered more than 6 million transactions on Amazon. By focusing on building operational expertise and a strong culture centered around growing a creative team of over 160 Amazon professionals, GOJA has scaled rapidly across product categories both organically and via strategic acquisitions. GOJA is backed by leading investors including JP Morgan, Next Coast Ventures and 3L Capital. GOJA is headquartered in Miami with additional offices in Bolivia and China.

