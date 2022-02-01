Transphorm to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results and Host Business Update Call on February 9

Transphorm, Inc. ("Transphorm" or the "Company") TGAN— a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, today announced the Company will report its third quarter fiscal 2022 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2021 on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 after market close. The Company will host a business update conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day to discuss its most recent progress and continued traction in its target end markets. The conference call will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties in the Investor Relations section of Transphorm's website at www.transphormusa.com.
Date: Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
Conference Dial-in Number: 1-888-440-4368
International Dial-in Number: +1-646-960-0856
Conference ID: 8060388
For those unable to attend the live webcast, a replay and any supporting presentation materials will be available on the day of the conference call and for approximately 90 days in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Additionally, a telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and through February 16, 2022. The telephone replay can be accessed by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and entering the conference ID 8060388.
About Transphorm
Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry's first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company's vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm's innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm_GaN.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005876/en/
