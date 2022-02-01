Iron Mountain Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Iron Mountain Incorporated IRM, the leading information management company, will report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before market hours on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss results on the same day.
The earnings press release, conference call slides, and supplemental financial information will be available at: http://investors.ironmountain.com, under "Quarterly Earnings" prior to the call on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The webcast link can be accessed under "Investor Events" and you may register directly for the webcast at the following link: Webcast Registration.
Investors who would like to join the conference call are encouraged to pre-register using the following link: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/9545/iron-mountain-q4-2021-earnings-conference-call/. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.
Call and replay information are as follows:
Call Date: Thursday, February 24, 2022
Call Time: 8:30 A.M. (Eastern Time)
Domestic Call Dial In: 1-844-200-6205
International Call Dial In: +1-929-526-1599
Access Code: 430690
Telephonic replay available two hours after the conclusion of the call for one week.
Replay Domestic Dial In: 1-866-813-9403
Replay International Dial In: +44 204-525-0658
Access Code: 561290
About Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain Incorporated IRM is the global leader in innovative storage and information management services, storing and protecting billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER™ to transform their businesses. Through a range of services including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, IT Asset Lifecycle Management, secure destruction, and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals. To learn more about Iron Mountain, please visit: www.IronMountain.com and follow @IronMountain on Twitter and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005825/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.