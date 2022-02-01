Rappi and dLocal Further Expand Their Partnership and Add PIX Brazil's Payment Method

The unicorn will continue improving the Brazilian customer experience, facilitating instant payments with PIX

dLocal, the leading payment platform connecting global merchants to emerging markets, today announced its expanded partnership with Rappi, an on-demand delivery startup operating in Latin America. Under the strengthened alliance, Rappi's customers in Brazil can now opt to use PIX payments for purchases made in the Rappi app.

PIX adoption growth rate has been among those instant payment systems with the fastest adoption around the world. A year after roll out, Brazil's instant payment system represents 72% of the country's transactions. The Central Bank of Brazil disclosed that over 100 million people have already executed at least one PIX transaction since it's roll out in November 2019.

Rappi customers in Brazil will now have the ability through dLocal's payments platform to make purchases with local credit card payments – including Mastercard, Visa, and American Express cards issued by local banks – at the moment the service is available for ordering in restaurants, e-commerce and cash, and in the next 6 months it will be available across all the app. This is the first time Rappi will be using this highly accepted alternative payment method, such as PIX.

The payments infrastructure in Brazil and other emerging markets in Latin America, Asia and Africa is fragmented and complex. By adding the ability to accept locally relevant payment methods, Rappi will continue to improve the lives of millions in the region, creating a seamless payment experience in the first super-app for Latin America.

"dLocal has been a trusted partner for our operation in Latin America over the last couple of years. By offering one of the latest payment innovations in Brazil, such as PIX, we are taking the next step in our partnership to further improve our customer experience and offer localized payment methods focused on the consumer preferences and habits," said Carlos Ayalde, Global Heads of Payments in Rappi.

"We are proud to have Rappi as a customer, to provide our local expertise to their consumers and provide a seamless checkout experience by offering them multiple local and alternative payments methods," said Michel Golffed, VP Growth, dLocal.

Rappi partners with dLocal in order to leverage their tailored made payment solutions focused in gig-economy companies. dLocal offers payins, in order to users to buy products in rappi, payouts, process payouts to restaurants and couriers and also, issue white label cards for rappi's aliados.

Rappi and dLocal have committed to offering localized payments in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Mexico, and Uruguay, with the intention of expanding the partnership between Rappi and dLocal to other countries, offering more relevant methods of payments.

About dLocal

dLocal powers local payments in emerging markets connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Through the "One dLocal" concept (one API, one platform, one contract), global companies can accept payments, send pay-outs, settle funds globally, and issue white label prepaid virtual and physical debit cards in local currencies, without the need to manage separate pay-in and payout processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market. Learn more at https://dlocal.com.

About Rappi

Rappi is an all-purpose delivery application that aims to be the personal assistant for its users. The LatAm-based startup is present in Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Peru. Through the platform, it is possible to buy products of different categories, from Restaurants, Supermarkets and Beverages to literally anything. In addition, the application has a virtual wallet, RappiPay, where it is possible to make transfers and even payments in establishments. In 2016, the company was accelerated by Y Combinator, the most important incubator of startups in the world. At the beginning of 2018, it received a contribution of US $185 million, which allowed its expansion in Brazil and Latin America; in September of 2018, it received a new contribution, this time US $220 million, becoming the new Latin American unicorn.

