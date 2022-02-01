6-Hour Virtual Seminar on Combination Products: Interfaces - Change Management and LCM (2022) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "6-Hour Virtual Seminar on Combination Products" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Combination products are especially challenging to register and maintain since they consist of two or more regulated components covered by different and usually independent sets of regulations in both the EU and US and various other regions.
Delegates working in this area must keep abreast of current and new legislation in this complex area to ensure a good regulatory strategy and compliance of their products.
This seminar provides Professionals working in this area with:
- A thorough understanding of the complexities involved
- Covers all the relevant regulations and guidelines
- Gives real life examples of how to register and maintain various types of combination products
- Interfaces: Change Management and LCM
- Compliant safety reporting for combination products
- Documentation requirements and interfacing
Who Should Attend:
- Regulatory Affairs
- Medical Officers
- Clinical Trial Managers
Documentation requirements and interfacing
- Documentation requirements for combination products EU
- Documentation requirements for combination products US
- Interfacing, development, quality, regulatory
- Managing third parties and document control
For more information about this webinar visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7n6rjq
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005731/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.