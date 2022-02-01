Patricia Lopez Appointed to Express, Inc. Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. EXPR has named Patricia E. Lopez as a Class II director, effective today.
Ms. Lopez, 60, is an accomplished multinational executive with experience in global marketing and general management roles. She was previously CEO of High Ridge Brands.
"I am so pleased to welcome Patricia to the Express, Inc. Board of Directors. She is a proven leader with a strong background in marketing, product innovation and operations," said Mylle H. Mangum, Chairman of the Board.
"Patricia is a seasoned executive with strong international experience, a passion for developing brands and driving results and I look forward to her perspective and contributions as we continue the EXPRESSway Forward strategy," said Tim Baxter, Chief Executive Officer.
Ms. Lopez has nearly 40 years of experience in consumer products. Her background includes leadership positions at Procter & Gamble, Avon and Estée Lauder. She currently serves on the Boards of Domino's Pizza, Acreage Holdings and Virtue Labs.
About Express, Inc.
Grounded in versatility and powered by a styling community, Express is a modern, multichannel apparel and accessories brand whose purpose is to Create Confidence & Inspire Self-Expression. Launched in 1980 with the idea that style, quality and value should all be found in one place, Express has been a part of some of the most important and culture-defining fashion trends. The Express Edit design philosophy ensures that the brand is always ‘of the now' so people can get dressed for every day and any occasion knowing that Express can help them look the way they want to look and feel the way they want to feel.
The Company operates over 550 retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, the express.com online store and the Express mobile app. Express, Inc. is comprised of the brands Express and UpWest, and is traded on the NYSE under the symbol EXPR. For more information, please visit www.express.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005541/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.